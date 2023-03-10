Fundraisers get ready to relay in Timaru

Molly White has been raising funds for the South Canterbury Cancer Society’s Relay For Life walking people’s dogs.

Months of fundraising will culminate in a 12-hour relay at Timaru’s Caroline Bay.

The South Canterbury Cancer Society’s Relay For Life runs from 10am to 10pm on Saturday with 21 teams entered.

Those taking part will walk around a track at the relay with entertainment and other fundraisers taking place.

But before the relay begins, many teams have been fundraising through raffles, school events, movie nights and for one woman – dog walking.

Molly White, who owns Prime K9, a dog walking Timaru business, wanted to get involved as her grandmother was a breast cancer survivor.

White wanted to do something to help stop others having to go through the same experience.

She was teaming up with Pinnacle Performance for Saturday’s event.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jakob Morrison, left, 5, Louie Bailey, 5, Arlo Cullen, 5, Skye Foster, 6, Eloise Adams, 5, Cassie Nelson, 5, Alba Barrowman, 5, and Tiah-Rose Davies, 5, of Waimataitai School dressed as different characters during the school’s non-uniform day last month to raise money for the South Canterbury Relay For Life.

“I was trying to rack my brain for a way to fundraise, and I wanted it to be something I was good at too,’’ White said.

As a dog walker and trainer by profession, White knew people often needed their pets walked so decided to combine preparing for the relay with walking dogs and being paid to do it.

For the past two weeks she has raised about $550 for the relay and walked about 18 dogs.

She could walk up to four dogs at a time and said she often got comments from people.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Max Coey, 5, and Skye Foster, 6, during the Waimataitai School disco fundraiser recently.

“They would say ‘you look like you’ve got your hands full’.’’

White was looking forward to the relay and said she had enjoyed fundraising.

Meanwhile, pupils at Waimataitai School have taken part in a mufti-day and disco fundraiser.

It will be the first relay in Timaru since 2020, following a virtual relay last year.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF/Stuff The South Canterbury Cancer Society’s Leola Wilson at the 2020 Relay For Life, in Waimate.

Now in its 22nd year in New Zealand, Relay for Life began in the United States in 1985 and has become the world's largest cancer fundraising event.

Funds raised at Relay For Life “enable the Cancer Society to continue to offer free support services to South Cantabrians with cancer and their whānau, as well as helping fund vital cancer research”.

The relay at Caroline Bay will begin at 10am with an opening ceremony and survivors’ walk.