Council eyes text messages for urgent Timaru District water alerts

A new initiative aims to improve the delivery and timeliness of high-priority public health water notifications and messages in Timaru.

Group text message communications for urgent time-critical water notifications are in the pipeline for Timaru District residents.

The information improvement initiative comes as “flaws in the current system have been identified such as postal service delays, resource intensity, and communications not reaching some consumers” a report to council’s infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday says.

The new initiative aims to improve the delivery and timeliness of high-priority public health water notifications and messages, “to better meet community expectations and improve customer engagement”.

This follows a period of 18 months during which council has issued several precautionary boil water notices and some of council’s water schemes have experienced unprecedented challenges, like Timaru’s discolouration issue which began in December 2021.

The report, written by the council’s water services community engagement officer Michelle Bunt, says these issues have required timely public information updates and council had used existing tools, including newspaper advertising, radio, website, emails, social media, posters, signs, flyer drops and letters.

While these methods of communication have largely been effective, there are ongoing challenges with communicating with customers located in more remote areas and with residents and ratepayers who are not digitally inclined.

“The drinking water regulator, Taumata Arowai, is also showing interest in the robustness of drinking water suppliers’ communications systems, and it is likely that increasing measures may be required in the future as part of an overall risk management approach.”

Council has access to the E-txt system and currently utilises it for sending reminders to individual customers for overdue rates accounts. E-txt is also used by several other councils, including Selwyn, Queenstown Lakes and Westland in the South Island.

istock The Timaru District Council is considering using a text messaging service to improve the flow of high-priority public health water notifications and messages. (File photo)

“The service is optional and requires consumers to register their cell phone number with council.

“It is proposed that customers currently registered for the E-txt messaging service be invited to receive water supply alerts within an affected water supply scheme.”

The report says while no direct consultation has been undertaken with customers regarding this proposal, council officers have listened to customer feedback received via email, phone and in-person communications. That feedback “has expressed a desire for more immediate notifications, and options other than email and letters specifically”.

“Some customers have directly suggested the use of text message communications.”

The report says the feedback aligns with data from Statistics NZ, which shows that most of Timaru District’s population has access to a mobile phone (91%) compared to internet (82%) or a landline phone (71%).

The report also says that council officers do not see the costs as presenting an impediment to implementation.

“There is a monthly access charge of $10 excluding GST, which council already pays.

“For every message that is sent, there is a cost of $0.12 per customer.”

As an example, the report says, if a message was sent to one member of every household on the Te Moana scheme (approximately 670), it would cost $80.

“Compare this to the cost of a letter sent to every household, with postage costs alone equalling $1130. The E-txt service provides good value for money.”

The report also says council has obligations under the Privacy Act 2020 and will need to undertake a privacy impact assessment and update council’s online privacy statement regarding how it collects, holds, and uses customer’s cell phone numbers if necessary.