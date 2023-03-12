Waimate walking/cycling track project set to give district a boost

A rock formation people can come across in stage one of the proposed 62 km walking/cycling track project that is in the works for the Waimate District.

A 62 kilometre-long walking/cycling track project is in the works for the Waimate District spearheaded by the group behind the White Horse monument redevelopment.

Waimate2gether project manager Jo Sutherland said the idea for the trail had been in the pipeline for a few years, and they were excited the project was gaining momentum now.

“The trail will follow a part of the old Waimate branch railway line and will be a trail that will cater to all ages with an educational and cultural aspect to it,” Sutherland said.

“Once the trail is completed you can start at different points on the trail but for now, the first stage will start at Studholme Bush Scenic Reserve and end at the Waihao Forks Hotel.

READ MORE:

* Pests targeted in Waimate's Studholme Bush Reserve as ecosystem protection plan begins

* Work on Waimate's White Horse monument and viewing area nears completion

* Invercargill to Bluff leg of Te Araroa Trail finished more than a decade after work began - total cost nearly $2m



“Right now we’re working with engineers on the trail design and talking to farmers and landowners. Once that’s done we will be applying for funding.”

Sutherland said the trail would offer people some “amazing” views and places, like the limestone rocks, the Kapua Moa swamps and scenic reserves. Completing the trail would take two to three days.

Waimate2gether/Supplied The trail will offer people some “amazing” views and places

“We are also planning to instal sculptures along the trail which will depict footsteps of our ancestors. There will be a lot of history and culture to learn along the way.

“We are working with the local marae, teachers and artists for the sculptures, and we’re getting some ideas together.”

She said a feasibility study of the project said the trail would be a hit in the district and help the district’s economy.

Waimate2gether/Supplied Jo Sutherland said a feasibility study of the project said the trail would be a hit in the district and help the district’s economy.

“There are even ideas to connect a part of the trail via Meyers Pass to the Alps 2 Ocean trail, and we plan to eventually build huts along the trail.

“For the East Coast of the South Island there aren't a lot of walking/cycling trails of this significance.”

Waimate2gether/Supplied Shelter with a carved chimney at the back is something people will come across on stage one of Waimate's proposed trail.

An aim for the project was connecting the three reserves in Waimate District – Kelceys Bush, Studholme Bush and Gunns Bush – and the trail would make that happen.

“The trail will be great for the town and those who love history and love walking will really enjoy this trail.”

She said the feasibility study and the planning of the project has been supported by the Department of Internal Affairs.

Waimate2gether/Stuff An aim for the project was connecting the three reserves in Waimate District – Kelceys Bush, Studholme Bush and Gunns Bush.