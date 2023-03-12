Smaller South Island salmon runs a mystery tied to the sea

An angler fishing at the Rangitata River mouth. Anglers have a limit of two fish for the full salmon run season.

The number of salmon migrating from the sea to the headwaters of the main central South Island rivers have dropped sharply, but the cause is still unknown.

”If we knew we would be in a better position to deal with it,” Central South Island Fish & Game officer Rhys Adams of Temuka said.

“There are many factors, but we think the most influential is the state of the seas. Salmon spawn in the headwaters of rivers and migrate to the sea where they spend most of their adult life and then come back as adults.”

The salmon run as it is called lasts from October 1 to April 30. In the halycon days of sea-run salmon fishing during the 1990s, the Rangitata River mouth was famed as being a productive fishing spot.

.“Our historical catch records reveal it was common for 20 salmon to be taken there in a single day and on a run at the peak of the season, there could be 100,” Adams said.

However, this week when Fish & Game officers visited the Rangitata River mouth, anglers had tales of lean pickings. They were advised about 10 fish had been caught on Monday, five on Tuesday and by Wednesday the run had finished.

“It’s not unique to the Rangitata or Waitaki rivers, it’s nationwide,” Adams said.

“It even appears to be the case with Chinook salmon in North America; they’re struggling there too with the ecosystem issue. What’s happening in the sea is the biggest question.”

Sally Stevens/Stuff The headwaters of the Rangitata River to which adult salmon return from the sea to spawn.

Chinook salmon are the largest freshwater fish available to New Zealand anglers and are confined to large South Island rivers, with the Rangitata, Rakaia and Waitaki rivers considered to be the best.

Adams said the central South Island salmon fishery had been in good health until a big crash in 2000 and 2001.

“The fishery went to the baseline level; the lowest level we’ve surveyed. There was a resurgence in 2007/08. Then in the last three to four seasons it went back to the low point seen in 2000.”

Last season a bag limit was set with anglers only able to keep two fish over the entire season to ensure sufficient numbers reached the alpine spawning streams. A sea run salmon endorsement was required and anglers had to carry a harvest card.

On catching a salmon, they must fill in the harvest card which after reaching the limit of two fish has to be returned to Fish & Game.

“Once you’ve got your limit you have to turn to trout or go to the canals,” Adams said.

“The numbers for our salmon run this season seem to be OK. There’s still a month to go, and then we’ll gauge the harvest and spawning counts to assess numbers.

“Anecdotally in recent years the talk has been that it was the worst ever, but this year is slightly better and there’s been some nice fish caught in the Opihi and Rangitata and now it’s the start of the Waitaki run. We’re optimistic.”

Most fish caught have ranged in size from 3.6 to 10 kilograms.

If the numbers stacked up with better spawning outcomes this year, Adams said there was a possibility that the bag limit could double next season.