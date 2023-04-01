An old-time champion who merits a place in Timaru's Hall of Fame

Dick Arnst and his wife Amy arriving in England in 1912. Arnst came to defend his world professional sculling championship on the famous Oxford-Cambridge Mortlake and Putney course on the River Thames in London but lost to England champion Ernest Barry.

Gaps exist in Timaru's Hall of Fame.

The main reason is possibly because people have been slow to nominate candidates who deserve the honour.

Three categories exist in the hall that was founded by former Timaru mayor Russell Hervey in 1986 and is administered by the Timaru District Council.

The first is for persons of prominent international standing and is filled by the likes of Britain’s former Chief of Defence and Marshal of the Royal Air Force, Lord Elworthy, former prime minister Norman Kirk, aviation pioneer Richard Pearse, long-time Timaru MP Sir Basil Arthur and others, 12 in total.

Number two on the list is international sportspersons and administrators, where you will find the still competing Tom Walsh (athletics, his name was added to the list on March 17).

The others in this category are Jack Lovelock (athletics), Bob Fitzsimmons (boxing), Colin Hawke (rugby refereeing), Clark McConachy (billiards), Jack Manchester (rugby), Joe Butterfield (yachting official), Richard Tayler (athletics), Sir Cecil Cross (International Olympic Committee official and sports broadcaster) and Syd Ashton (boxing official).

The third category for nationally recognised notable New Zealanders is the biggest with 54 inductees, a diverse group that includes entertainer Jordan Luck, 12 "Sirs," a couple of "Honourables,” and seven women, two of them sports stars, Nicole Begg (speedskating) and Anna Richards (rugby).

Who could be in the hall who are not in it?

Moves are being made to include cyclist Marc Ryan. Other sports people worthy of inclusion would be rally driver Hayden Paddon, Olympic gold medal winning rower Les O’Connell, and climber Christine Burke, a former Timaru Girls’ High School student, often overlooked, who became the only New Zealand or Australian woman to climb the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.

From the more distant past, South Canterbury's three All Blacks on the 1949 tour of South Africa Lachie Grant and the Goddard brothers, Jack and Morrie come to mind.

These three played vital roles in the province lifting the then premier domestic rugby prize in the country, the Ranfurly Shield, and could be a triple induction.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The top bracket in Timaru’s Hall of Fame include pioneer aviator Richard Pearse, ex-prime minister Norman Kirk, and former head of the British Defence Force, Lord Elworthy.

Going back even further in time a strong case could be made for a man not readily identified with South Canterbury.

Requirements for induction is that a person has either to have been born in South Canterbury or resided in the region for a significant portion of their life.

Dick Arnst fits the latter.

He resided in South Canterbury for a large part of his life, perhaps the largest, and is buried in Timaru Cemetery.

Others have been quick to acknowledge him.

After he died a Christchurch street, Arnst Pl, a small street off Locksley Ave in Burwood, a short distance from the Avon River, and a river in the Nelson Lakes National Park were named after him.

Dick Arnst grew up the eighth of 13 children of German parents at Tai Tapu near Christchurch.

He and his brother Jack Arnst became cycling stars, Jack Arnst winning the famous Timaru to Christchurch road race and Warrnambool to Melbourne classic in Australia.

One year, five of the eight Arnst brothers rode in the Timaru-Christchurch race, then the foremost road cycle race in the country run by the New Zealand League of Wheelmen and Dunlop Tyre Company.

The Sydney Referee said of Jack Arnst: “On the road, the world has never seen a better. He was regarded as the greatest road rider not only in Australasia, but the world.”

DickArnst trained for cycling by competing in wood chopping, sawing and shot-putting, in which he won prize money and championships.

He excelled more in track cycling rather than the road, and took out the richest race in the world, the Sydney Thousand in 1906. After this, he concentrated on professional sculling, which was then on a higher level than rowing in the fledging modern Olympic Games.

His natural strength and power helped him make the transition. He moved to Australia to learn sculling skills from masters of the game, and for six months rowed between 30 and 50 miles a day, six days a week.

The Australians identified him as one of theirs.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hall of Fame photographs are displayed in the foyer of the Timaru District Council’s chambers.

When he won the world professional sculling championship beating fellow Kiwi Billy Webb on the Whanganui River in 1908, he was reported as being the only "Australian" world champion in any sport, apart from a racehorse.

After beating Webb, Dick Arnst toured the country with a picture company showing the moving pictures of the race in a show advertised as ‘The Galaxy of Champions’.

Jack Arnst and Jack Fogwell, a rower, gave demonstrations on bike trainers and rowing machines; C. Brown Parker, a champion ball puncher pummelled a boxing bag. Then the main act, the film was shown with Dick Arnst giving a commentary.

Dick Arnst beat Webb in a rematch, again on the Whanganui River, and easily accounted for another Kiwi George Whelch in Akaroa Harbour.

Dick Arnst's finest sculling feat was beating the England champion, a Thames waterman and Cockney, Ernest Barry, on the Zambezi River in Rhodesia, as it was then called in 1910.

Barry was a past winner of the historic and prestigious Doggett’s Coat and Badge race, the oldest rowing race in the world for apprentice Thames watermen which dated back to 1715.

Jack Arnst was reported to have gone ahead during the race on the Zambezi River shooting crocodiles to keep them away.

Next he disposed of the Australian champion Harry Pearce by four lengths on Sydney's Parramatta River watched by a crowd of an estimated 100,000 people, in what was called a world record time for the championship distance.

Supplied/Stuff Dick Arnst, on motorbike, left, pacing his brother Jack Arnst in a ride between Dunedin and Christchurch.

In 1912 Dick Arnst travelled to England to defend his title against Barry on the famous Oxford-Cambridge Mortlake and Putney course on the River Thames in London.

The choppy water and a short time to get in shape after a recent illness worked against him and he suffered his first defeat.

Dick Arnst stated from the time he became a professional cyclist in 1903 through to 1912 he averaged 1000 pounds income a year, a time when most people were earning less than 100 pounds.

On the trip over Dick Arnst's fellow travellers on board ship included the Australian cricket team.

In the stopover in Colombo, Ceylon, now Sri Lanka, he joined the Australian side in a one-day match against the Ceylon national team scoring four runs, so he can add first class cricketer to his list of accomplishments.

After losing to Barry it was not the end of Dick Arnst.

Declining offers to coach at American universities he lost to an Australian Jim Paddon on the Parramatta River for the Australian title.

After World War I (during which Jack Arnst died serving with the army in France) Dick Arnst kept sculling.

He challenged Barry for the world championship.

When Barry did not accept the challenge within a required three-month period, the Englishman had to forfeit the championship to Dick Arnst.

Back as world champion, Dick Arnst beat another New Zealander, Pat Hannan on the Wairau River near Blenheim, then lost the championship to another Kiwi Darcy Hadfield on the Whanganui River.

These men, Dick Arnst, Webb, Hannan, Whelch, and Hadfield forged New Zealand's rowing tradition which continues today.

Chris Tobin/Stuff Dick Arnst and is wife Amy are buried in Timaru Cemetery.

Dick Arnst's last race was against old foe Hannan for the Australasian championship on the Waikato River in 1924. He lost.

Next, he became an accomplished rifle shooter winning national titles in live pigeon shoots and clay bird shooting.

In 1934, he moved from Lincoln to South Canterbury farming at Kohika in the Esk Valley, south of Timaru.

For a short time he lived at Salisbury and then, as his health failed, moved to Pleasant Point.

A sporting superstar in his day, Dick Arnst died on December 7, 1953, just after turning 70.

The Press newspaper had published a report of his birthday stating: "The tales are legion of the strength and endurance of Mr Dick Arnst. In his prime his chest expansion was 11½ inches and there are stories of his bursting inch-wide leather straps across his chest."

In 1995 Dick Arnst was inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame.

His wife Amy lived at Pleasant Point for the rest of her life.

The couple had met when she nursed Dick Arnst after he had been attacked on Boxing Day in 1911 by four drunken men in Manly. Dick Arnst was left unconscious with a gaping wound in his head.

He and Amy married a month after meeting. She died in 1969 and was buried with him.

Their only child, son Jack, and his wife Nancy are also buried in Timaru Cemetery, as are Jack and Nancy’s two young daughters, Barbara, aged 12, and Margaret, 10.

The girls died tragically in a boating accident on Lake Tekapo/Takapō in January 1965.