Multicultural Aoraki Festival celebrates region's diversity

There was plenty of entertainment and many types of food to try at the Multicultural Aoraki Festival held in Timaru at the weekend.

Comments to Multicultural Aoraki Festival organiser Katy Houstoun on the day summed up just what the event was about.

The annual celebration of the region’s diversity, at Timaru’s Ara field on Saturday, attracted 3500 people, and more than 80 stalls.

Houstoun, also the Multicultural Aoraki general manager, said many of the people at the festival said to her they had no idea of the diversity in the region.

“That’s exactly why we do it – to show people and celebrate the diversity we have in South Canterbury,’’ she said.

She said the festival had run well, and the warm day had also helped.

“There was lots going on in the region – we were thinking we would only get a couple of thousand along.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aliana Siaosi, 4, enjoys art work at the Aoraki Multicultural Festival in Timaru on Saturday.

It was the first time the festival had been held at the Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus and Houstoun said she hoped it would be held there again next year.

“We loved having it up at Ara – it was a great spot for it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Surong Wang, left, Nancy Yang and Simeng Lee selling dumplings at the festival.

“It was safe. It was just fantastic.’’

She said many of the stallholders had portrayed a sense of pride at being able to share their culture.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mua Atapana shows of her wares.

“And to be able to perform on stage.’’

There were also cultural performances from various groups including the Filipino community, Indian, Samoan, Tongan, Kiribati, Chinese and Japanese.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The festival on the Ara field.

Over the years Multicultural Aoraki, formerly known as the Aoraki Migrant Centre, had hosted several festivals to celebrate the region’s diversity.

It began at the Southern Trust Event Centre, and then last year it was held at the Timaru Farmers’ Market, but because of the growth of the event it was held at Ara this year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Marie Faalupega dishes up food to Angel Misa at the festival.

Multicultural Aoraki’s mission is to have a thriving multicultural community, united through support, connection and celebrations.