Nurses return to Timaru Hospital 50 years after training there

Nurses who trained at Timaru Hospital 50 years ago took a tour of the facilities on Monday. For many, it was their first time back.

Earning $32 a week, $8 of that for room costs, and cleaning dentures were just some of the memories shared as nurses who trained at Timaru Hospital 50 years ago took a tour of the place they got started.

The trip, on Monday morning, was part of several days of celebration for the 15 women who attended their 50-year reunion on Sunday and Monday, and for some it was the first time in many years they had been back at the hospital.

Spokesperson Debbie Craig said the women had enjoyed catching up over the weekend, and had needed at least three hours for lunch on Sunday to reminisce.

The women all began their training at Timaru Hospital 50 years ago, staying onsite, before the system changed and nurses started training at polytech.

“Hospital training was very hands-on,’’ Craig said.

“In the morning you were given wet, hot hand towels, and you would run around doing the denture cleaning. It was real nurses’ care.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Debbie Craig at the reunion on Monday.

She remembered Ward One at the hospital being open plan with no cubicles and for many staying there their only joy for the day was seeing the nurses walking in.

“Then cubicles started and there was more privacy.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Julie Rathbone, left, Robyn Stowell and Kay Sheehy take a look through the hospital on Monday.

She had been looking forward to seeing the changes at the hospital.

For Margo Goodman much had changed in the 14 months she had been away from the hospital.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury associate director of nursing and midwifery Anna Wheeler, right, leads the tour through Timaru Hospital.

“I worked at the hospital for 21 years and saw a few changes, and it’s changed since I left.’’

The women had enjoyed their training in Timaru, they said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sharon Valentine checks out the nurses’ mural by the late Gypsy Poulston at the hospital’s entrance.

Meanwhile, Christine Mather had spent 47 years at Timaru Hospital and had worked for 20 years in the day patients’ ward before finishing in December 2020.

The group all commented on the changes to the hospital and agreed they would not know their way around nowadays, without help.