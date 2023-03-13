Timaru family left 'traumatised and concerned' following hit-and-run incident

A Timaru family of six have been left traumatised and down a car following a hit-and-run outside their home on Saturday night which they say could have ended in an even worse scenario.

The mum of the family, who requested privacy, said they believe the incident happened between 10pm and 11pm, and it was likely they would have to write off their car due to the severe damage.

“We’re just shocked that this could happen in front of our house. We’re glad the car was there because if it wasn't, the other car would've ended up inside our property and crashed on the side of the house where the kids sleep.

“And that was traumatic for us.”

She said as much as her family had been left shocked and traumatised, they were also concerned for the occupant, or occupants of the other car.

“We know nobody did this on purpose, but we would've quickly called an ambulance. I don't want money for the car, but I just wanted to tell them that this was dangerous, and they could've killed someone or badly hurt someone or themselves.

“My six-year-old was really upset when he saw the car. We were in a car crash a few years ago and the kids are aware of such things, but he was really upset.

“We will be fine. I use the bike a lot, but we’re more concerned about the safety of the people and if the other driver is doing okay.”

Supplied Young family members take a look at the damaged car.

She said the car was “completely wrecked” and they think it will be a write-off.

“There was also vomit on the street when we saw the car, and it looks like someone crashed, got out and vomited and took off.”

The crash was severe enough for the family’s red Mitsubishi Outlander to have gone off the road and onto the footpath.

She said they had friends over for dinner that night and there was a party down the road, so they did not hear the crash.

Lydia Scholz/Stuff The car might be a write-off and the insurance money won't be enough to get a new car, the mum of the family said.

“Our dog was barking at some point, and we thought it's because of the party, but we didn't know what had happened to the car until our guests left.

“Our guests asked us why my husband’s car was parked funny and that’s when we saw the damage.

“It looks like a head-on collision and I wonder ‘how on earth can they crash this bad and still be able to drive off?’”

She says their guests' car was also damaged, but the damage was not as severe.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The family owns another car which will be used in the meantime to drop the four children off at playschool and school.

Wreckage left at the scene, including a grill, provided clues to the make and model of the offending car.

“We think it's a white Toyota Corolla E100 built between 1991 and 1997.

“There’s radiator fluid all down June St, and we're hoping somebody would have seen the car pass by or left somewhere on the side of the road.”

The family owns another car which will be used in the meantime to drop the four children off at playschool and school.

Supplied A police spokesperson said they are yet to locate the other vehicle and there's no more detail on the job.

“My husband works as a GP and his work is within walking distance gladly, but the money from the insurance won't be enough to buy another car.”

She said she would expect the police, who took her statement on Monday, to suspend the driving licence of the motorist who crashed into the family’s car.

A police spokesperson said they believe the incident happened sometime between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday night.

They said they are yet to locate the other vehicle.