Reigning world blade shearing champion stays on track to defend title

Reigning world champion blade shearer Allan Oldfield is a step closer to qualifying to defend his title.

Oldfield, from Geraldine in South Canterbury, but now living in the Hutt Valley, won the sixth round of the eight-show Mark Marshall Memorial Blades Circuit at the Mayfield A and P Show Shears in Mid-Canterbury on Saturday.

There were five sheep each for the four finalists who were all from South Canterbury and Oldfield put on the same trademark pace he applied in ending the African dominance of international blade shearing when he took part in a World Championships for the first time in France in 2019.

Oldfield shore the sheep in 15 minutes 27 seconds, a minute and 23 seconds quicker than runner-up Tim Hogg, of Timaru, to post 53.15 points and claim a winning margin of 3.35.

Oldfield’s world champion teams partner, veteran Tony Dobbs, of Fairlie, was third. Dobbs shore the five sheep in 17 minutes 24 seconds, and finished with 59.2. Fourth was Oldfield’s father, former New Zealand World Championships representative Phil Oldfield.

The circuit doubles as the Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports NZ’s selection series to find two blade shearers for the 2023 Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Edinburgh, Scotland in late June.

With two rounds remaining - Oxford on April 1 and the Mackenzie show in Fairlie on Easter Monday - Oldfield, now with three wins, has a one-point series lead from Dobbs, with a gap opening-up to the next best and little to stop the pair becoming the representatives to defend the title.

Meanwhile, North Canterbury shearer Hugh De Lacy bounced back from a Golden Shears 22nd-place top 30 quarterfinal shootout exit seven days earlier to win the Mayfield Open machine-shearing final, shorn over 14 sheep.

It was De Lacy’s second win of the season, having triumphed at the Ellesmere A and P Shears in October, and he edged two other South Cantabrians.

The runner-up on Saturday was Paul Hodges, from Geraldine, while third went to Pleasant Point shearer and contractor Ant Frew.