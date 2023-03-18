The $25,000 cat: Meet Princess, the cat who is living like a queen

Princess the cat rules the roost at this Timaru veterinary clinic.

Once abandoned and malnourished, Princess, a partially blind rescue cat, has survived two major brain surgeries worth about $25,000, and is living like a queen.

The tabby and white moggy was about 6 months old when she was found by a member of the public and taken to Timaru’s​ Family Vet in 2020.

Only months after being diagnosed as partially blind, Princess began to have seizures and a cyst was detected in the back of her skull through a scan at Timaru Hospital.

An operation to remove the cyst in Auckland, prompted an outpouring of community support, with about $15,000 raised by the public to fund the surgery.

A second surgery, in Christchurch, cost about $10,000, practice owner Jamie Crilly said.

The cost had been no deterrent, and the cat more than made up for it as she is now well-known by patients and their owners at the surgery, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Princess has had two brain operations worth about $25,000 but the joy she brings is priceless, her owners say.

She often lies with animals while they wake up from an operation, and provides comfort to those who may be anxious about their pet’s health.

“We had no hesitation in her having the operations,” Crilly said.

“She’s a special cat to us and what she means to us equates to more than the cost of the operations.

“She’s very popular at the clinic.”

He said customers would often ask after her, and ask for her to be brought out of her bed.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru's Family Vet practice owner, Jamie Crilly, sneaks a cuddle with Princess this week.

Crilly saw Princess as a “wellness package” for the staff.

“We couldn’t pay for the equivalent.

“She’s also a therapy cat, and she certainly works for it.”

Not a cat to “act normal”, Crilly said Princess could see shadows at a distance and had a tendency to walk in circles.

“She also loves being cuddled.”

She lives at the surgery full-time, with two sisters.

Crilly said Princess had a great lifestyle at the clinic, and was well protected by staff and customers, as well as other animals.

Last Saturday she was also at the South Canterbury Relay For Life, with people paying to have cuddles with her.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Princess the cat was found abandoned when she was about 6 months old.

Her first outing, Princess stayed for eight hours and was ready to leave, but Crilly said the next day it was as if she wanted to go out again.

“She loved it.”

Princess has not had a seizure for more than a year, and he was hopeful that meant they were now under control.

“She has brain damage and very short term memory – that’s very limited.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Princess took part in the South Canterbury Relay For Life last weekend, with people paying to cuddle her.

She is able to pounce and often jumps on bees or flies from about 2m.

During the day she sleeps on Crilly’s desk at the clinic.

“She likes going outside, and then she’ll disappear for two or three hours at a time.”

Crilly said Princess lived like a queen.

“She rules the roost.”