St John unveils new Timaru-Christchurch patient transfer ambulance

Comfort and technology will be improved for patients transferred from Timaru to Christchurch hospitals with the introduction of a new specialist transfer ambulance.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance's base in Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, will be home for the nearly $300,000 Mercedes-Benz machine, the first in South Canterbury sporting the emergency service provider's new Waka Manaaki branding.

"It is the latest design, has a new engine that is more economic, better suspension and a lot quieter," Sam Seal, St John's South Island patient transfer service operations manager, said.

Among the ambulance's improved features were the latest Power-Pro electronic stretchers.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff St John patient transfer service officer, Miranda King sits on one of the four upright patient passenger seats in the new Patient Transfer ambulance, which also features two Power-Pro electronic stretchers.

"It has two of these electronic stretchers that will offer more comfort for the patients, make it easier to manoeuvre and also improves health and safety in that it can prevent lifting injuries.

"The ambulance also has extra seating. There are four upright seats for patients who can travel that way during a transfer. They are fully adjustable and will make transfers more comfortable for patients."

Seal said the ambulance was also equipped with a power inverter which provides power for nurses to use specialist medical equipment during transfers while the rear section has its own air conditioning system.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Some of the new Waka Manaaki livery on the Timaru-based patient transfer ambulance.

The ambulance was in use most days, Monday to Friday, with patient transfers to Christchurch and was an easy spot in the new Waka Manaaki livery.

"Waka means transport method and Manaaki means to take care of," Dan Ohs, St John deputy chief executive ambulance operations, said.

"If we break Manaaki down, Mana is one's power and aki means to encourage or empower which is essential for our patients.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff St John's South Island patient transfer service operations manager, Sam Seal, demonstrates the use of the automated stretcher bed into the new patient transfer ambulance.

"We believe our newest ambulances are the first in the world to visually incorporate emergency vehicle safety standards while embracing cultural designs that acknowledge our tangata whenua."

A working group from St John, including representatives of the emergency ambulance service, Kāhui Mauaka Māori responsiveness team, brand, and corporate operations, worked alongside Māori design agency Haumi and strategic brand agency Origami, to develop a design that was inclusive and represents all peoples and cultures who have made their own journey, at some point, on waka to arrive in New Zealand, while paying homage to the heritage and history of Aotearoa.

Haumi consulted with members of Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei, other iwi representatives, specialists in ngā toi Māori (Māori arts) including waka building experts, to guide St John throughout the design and development process and ensure authenticity, appropriateness, and alignment with tikanga Māori.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff St John's South Island patient transfer service operations manager, Sam Seal, left, and patient transfer service officer, Miranda King, demonstrate the side access feature of the new ambulance.

The Timaru machine was one of around 50 new St John vehicles featuring the new design that will be rolled out across New Zealand in 2023.

Seal said St John had received positive responses to the new livery, and they were attracting a lot of attention.

"Patients have so far been quite impressed."

Although primarily designated for work between Timaru and Christchurch hospitals, it can also be used for transfers to and from aged-care facilities and private hospitals.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff St John's South Island patient transfer service operations manager, Sam Seal, demonstrates the automated stretcher bed equipped in the new bariatric ambulance, the only one of its type in the South Island.

A second new specialist ambulance was also in Timaru this week, with Seal driving a specialised bariatric machine down from Christchurch for staff training.

The bariatric ambulance, the only one of its kind in the South Island, accommodates patients who are "larger in size" and often have complex health issues, Seal said.

"It is available for any calls in South Island and comes equipped with lifting gear and modified stretchers."