More sales but Timaru District's median house price drops by more than $50,000

The REINZ report showed the median house price in Timaru District was $482,000 in February 2023. (File photo)

The median house price in Timaru District dropped by more than $50,000 in February after reaching a record high in January, Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) monthly property report shows.

The report, released on Tuesday, showed the median house price in Timaru District was $482,000 in February compared to the record-breaking $535,000 in January and $508,000 in February 2022.

There were 56 homes sold in the district last month compared to 16 in January and 69 in February 2022.

REINZ ambassador for Timaru Julian Blanchard said statistics for February [in Timaru Urban] show 39 sales over the month with a median price of $482,000 and 83 median days to sell.

After a lower number of sales in December and January, February saw a return to sales numbers seen over the last few years in February, Blanchard said.

“We are finally seeing buyers realise that Timaru is still an affordable location to buy property and seeing the local economy as relatively stable,” he said.

“We also saw a number of properties that have been on the market for several months sell as part of a chain of other properties locally and around the country.”

Waimate District’s median house price in February was $460,000 compared to $400,000 in January and $380,000 in February 2022.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff Waimate District’s median house price in February was $460,000 compared to $400,000 in January. (File photo)

There were six homes sold in the Waimate District in February compared to 15 in January and 12 in February 2022.

The Mackenzie District’s median house price for February was $565,000 compared to $485,000 in January and $735,000 in February 2022.

There were 10 homes sold in the Mackenzie District in February compared to six in January and five in February 2022.

REINZ chief executive officer Jen Baird said, in February, Canterbury’s median price was down by 6.9% to $668,000 compared to February 2022.

David White/Stuff REINZ chief executive officer Jen Baird said, in February, Canterbury’s median price was down by 6.9% annually to $668,000 in comparison to February 2022. (File photo)

“Christchurch salespeople report owner occupiers as the most active, and there was some first home buyer activity. Investors are light across the region,” Baird said.

“Open home attendance has been steady; terrace homes and townhouses seem to be attracting the most interest recently.

“Whilst the disruptive weather events in February did not directly impact Canterbury, the connections are extensive with more buyers from the North Island showing interest in the region – similar to the earthquakes in Christchurch when locals began to look elsewhere to live. Finance remains challenging for some, and economic uncertainty is impacting business sentiment.

“For the most part, the Canterbury market is steady in comparison to other major cities in New Zealand. Local projects, agriculture, and an increase in tourism from cruise ships is injecting cash into Canterbury’s economy.”