Plans underway for largest South Canterbury public housing project in 50 years

The new Kāinga Ora development in Timaru will provide up to 39 new homes. (File photo)

Plans are being drawn up for the largest public housing build in South Canterbury in 50 years, with up to 39 homes to be built.

Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities (formerly known as Housing New Zealand) confirmed in May last year it had purchased the 12,100-square-metre site, which includes 29 Grey Rd, and the large grassed sports field area behind it, adjacent to the Ara car park in Timaru, to develop into public housing.

It paid $3.95 million for the block of land, off State Highway 1.

Kāinga Ora regional director for Otago and Southland Kerrie Young said, planning for development on the site had continued to progress.

READ MORE:

* Kāinga Ora increases security ahead of major housing redevelopment

* Problem Kāinga Ora tenants are 'invincible', says worried mum

* Housing crisis taking a toll on South Canterbury families



“Plans to build approximately 39 homes are currently being drawn up and applications for resource and building consents will be lodged in due course, at which point we’ll be able to provide an update on our plans for the site,’’ Young said.

“If the project proceeds as hoped through the consenting processes, it will be the largest single development of Kāinga Ora homes in South Canterbury since the 1970s.’’

Supplied Kāinga Ora regional director Otago and Southland Kerrie Young.

Young described it as a positive development for the town.

“And we’re looking forward to confirming plans for the site, construction commencing, and delivering these new homes to the community.’’