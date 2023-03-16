Lotto winner's ticket would have been worth millions more on a 'must be won' week

With $6.3 million to spend on a home, you could have just about anything you wanted.

A winning Timaru Powerball Lotto ticket has missed a possible $15m Lotto win by just a few days ... well, not exactly, but it makes a good story.

The Timaru ticket, sold via MyLotto, was one of 13 second division winners on Wednesday night across New Zealand, but the only ticket to have the Powerball number, which increased the win from $18,925 to $35,220.

If that draw was replicated this Saturday night the Timaru ticket would have won $15m after Lotto NZ announced a "must be won" status for this weekend's draw.

A "must be won" draw means if there are no first division Powerball winners, the prize rolls down to the next Powerball division where there are winners.

A Lotto NZ spokesperson confirmed the Timaru ticket would have won the $15m if Wednesday’s draw had happened this Saturday.

“It is one of the quirks of the must be won,” the spokesperson said.

This Saturday's Powerball special draw, to support people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, has risen to $15m after no one claimed the top prize on Wednesday night.

It will be only the 10th time in Lotto NZ's history a "must be won" event has been held.

SUPPLIED Lotto NZ has confirmed Saturday’s special Cyclone Gabrielle Powerball jackpot of $15m has “must be won” status.

The most recent “must be won” draw was in August 2020 when a $50m jackpot was shared by 10 winners.

There are three reasons Lotto NZ can call a "must be won" draw:

Powerball hits the maximum allowable threshold (currently $50m)

Powerball hits the maximum number of games (draws) allowed, which is 52.

Lotto NZ nominates a special date based on a special occasion or event – as in this case.

Lotto NZ is doubling its usual community contribution, so that half of all ticket sales from the special draw – or 50 cents from every dollar spent on Lotto, Powerball or Strike – will go to support those communities across the North Island that have been impacted by the cyclone.

Strike also rolled over on Wednesday night, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $16.3m up for grabs on Saturday. Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Saturday.

The other winning second division tickets which won $18,925 on Wednesday night were sold in Auckland (x5), Paraparaumu, Wellington (x2), Christchurch, Ashburton (x2) and Wanaka.