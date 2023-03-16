It's pedal to the metal as Caroline Bay Rock and Hop gets underway

Drivers put their vehicles and skills to the test on Thursday as part of the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop Laps at Levels.

It was pedal to the metal, well as much as possible, as the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop got underway in Timaru.

The four-day Hospice South Canterbury fundraiser, last held in 2021, began on Thursday, with the opportunity for owners to take their vehicles for a cruise on Levels International Motor Raceway.

Hospice South Canterbury general manager Peter O’Neill said the Laps at Levels event was a “great initiative’’.

A range of vehicles were out on the track, he said.

It is the sixth time the event had been run, and only the fourth time the Rock and Hop had been held, with Covid-19 leading to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2022 events.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Christine and Tom Taylor, of Balclutha, and their 1955 Ford F100 at the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop Laps at Levels event on Thursday.

When it returned in 2021 it had the largest turnout yet, raising $130,000.

Registrations for the fundraiser have been received from throughout the country, with more than 600 from Christchurch, and another 14 from Australia.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Taylors on the track at Levels on Thursday.

The charity needs to raise more than $900,000 a year to cover the shortfall in operating costs.

Friday’s events include the Geraldine NZ Cruise, the Rock and Shop street party which begins in Stafford St at 4.30pm, the Timaru District Council Main Street Cruise which begins at 5.30pm, the Temuka Rock and Shop street party from 6pm and then the Pistons and Petticoats Party.

On Saturday the Gala Day at Caroline Bay will begin at 10am.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Spectators enjoy Laps at Levels as part of the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop on Thursday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lachlan and Patricia Young in their 1963 Studebaker Hawk.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Karen Dew-Ching in her 1974 Holden HQ Premier.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff David Whitfield and his bright yellow 1930 Model A.