Police nab disqualified driver multiple times through CCTV footage

Security cameras at the Z Caroline Bay Service Station in Timaru were involved in the nabbing of a disqualified driver as police conducted online searches using number plate recognition technology.

Police have used access to business-owned CCTV cameras and their own nationwide number plate recognition search system to catch and charge a South Canterbury man with seven incidents of driving while disqualified.

Robert Douglas Ralston, 30, of Temuka, was jailed for 17 months by Judge Tom Gilbert in the Timaru District Court on Thursday having admitted the seven charges, and two others from actual police stops, at an earlier hearing.

“It appears to me that the bulk of this driving was not picked up by vehicle turnovers, but was it through a search of Auror, or something like that, where he was seen at service stations?” Judge Gilbert asked police prosecutor Dave Ellis.

“Yes sir, it appears they used Auror​. Effectively you can run the number plate, and it can give you all the answers and the defendant has been seen on seven occasions using his vehicle in day-to-day breaches of his disqualification,” Ellis replied.

While there was no mention in court, or the summary of facts, of how the defendant was spotted, the police website reveals that Auror is a platform businesses install which police can access for digital evidence, including CCTV video files and a vehicle search capability.

“Auror is an important tool that assists police in working closer with businesses and the community to prevent and solve crime,” the website states.

The seven incidents where Ralston was captured driving while disqualified were all at Z service stations and in Queenstown (October 5, 16, 18 and 20), Mosgiel (October 14) and Timaru (twice on November 20). The two other charges were the result of vehicle stops by police on State Highway 1 at Makikihi, south of Timaru, on July 6 and on SH8 near Pleasant Point on June 1.

Ellis, in submitting a sentencing starting point of 36 months jail, said “there is certainly a pattern of ignoring full orders not to drive”.

Security cameras at Z Caroline Bay Service Station in Timaru were accessed by police using the Auror system and number plate recognition technology as they tracked a disqualified driver in November 2022.

“I would note sir the defendant does have a substantial driving history which has resulted in him losing his licence for various reasons.

“The court ordered the defendant not to drive back in March (2022) for one year for driving while suspended. He had already been told not to drive and continued to drive and completely disregarded any instruction not to drive.”

Judge Gilbert said it was clear between June and November 2022, despite being disqualified, Ralston had driven numerous times including offending while on bail.

“What has been confirmed today is that a number plate recognition search was done, and you have been charged for each of the seven on which you were seen offending.

“There are four previous convictions, and two in the last 18 months or so.

“Generally your driving record is terrible. You are not necessarily a bad man, but you’re not a really good driver.

“The reality is you've been picked up driving going through service stations where they have CCTV footage.

“Like many disqualified drivers, I suspect you were essentially just ignoring the disqualifications, and you just had the misfortune to be captured on CCTV footage.

“That doesn't make it any better, but I think it explains why you are facing nine charges when ordinarily people of your circumstances don't face charges unless they are actually turned over by police.”

Judge Gilbert believed a starting point of 24 months’ jail was appropriate with a 25% discount for early guilty pleas, along with a further month discount to recognise background matters in the pre-sentence report.

The discounts equated to 17 months’ jail. Judge Gilbert also disqualified Ralston from driving for 13 months, meaning Ralston needs to requalify when that period ends.

Judge Gilbert also granted Ralston, who has been in custody since December, the opportunity to apply for home detention if a suitable address could be found.