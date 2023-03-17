Full speed ahead for two young Timaru sailors participating in SailGP Inspire programme

James O'Connor and Violet Adams with their RS Feva boat in Christchurch on Thursday.

It's exciting times ahead for two young Timaru sailors who are representing the town’s yacht and powerboat club in New Zealand’s inaugural Sail Grand Prix Inspire programme over the weekend.

Violet Adams, 12, from Geraldine High School and James O’Connor, 15, from Timaru Boys’ High School are in Christchurch and spent Thursday training with professional coaches. They will race in the three-day RS Feva-class regatta from Friday against members of other sailing clubs from around New Zealand.

“I'm pretty excited. It's pretty good to get on a new boat and try it out,” Adams said.

She said she’s looking forward to racing in the regatta and meeting some members of the New Zealand SailGP team.

She said the training she’s going through on the RS Feva boat and racing in the regatta will help her improve her skills as a sailor as she hopes to sail for New Zealand someday.

Adams has been sailing since she was seven years old. She gave sailing a go after she saw a social media post from the Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club and has enjoyed sailing since.

“It’s [sailing] a lot of fun and teaches you a lot,” she says.

O’Connor, who lives in Ashburton, said he was excited and looking forward to the regatta and gaining experience in the new boat and meeting new people.

Martin Kane/Stuff Violet Adams and James O'Connor sailing on their RS Feva boat in Christchurch on Thursday.

He started sailing four and a half years ago at the Ashburton Sailing Club and is also part of the Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club.

He added that training on the new boat provides him with a new challenge.

Adams’ mum, Janene, who is also a volunteer for SailGP RS Feva regatta, said this was a “fantastic” opportunity for the two of them.

“Over the weekend they get to race on the new boats and get to see everything that happens at SailGP and meet the New Zealand SailGP team,” she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Participants of the Sail GP Inspire programme leave the water on Thursday.

“It's an absolutely amazing opportunity for both and by sailing on the new boat they will be challenging themselves.”

She also encouraged other youngsters to join the Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club and learn how to sail.

Club commodore Martin Kane described the youth as “very good” sailors who were experienced in the sport.

“We have every high hope they will do our club proud,” Kane said.

The RS Feva-class regatta will run before the main events on Saturday and Sunday.