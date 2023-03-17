Temuka couple admit cannabis operation charges

A cannabis operation was discovered by police at Temuka after parcels containing the drug were delivered to a Post Shop according to evidence presented to the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A Temuka couple admitted charges of cultivating cannabis and possessing the drug for supply when they made two appearances in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

Reihana Richard Timo, 37, and Anna Rangi-Marie Joe, 38, were arrested when police searched their property after recovering four parcels containing 126gms of cannabis that had been delivered to a Post Shop by one of the defendants.

The property search uncovered a cannabis cultivation, identified 50 plants and about 377g of cannabis.

The pair first appeared on Thursday before Judge Tom Gilbert for a sentencing indication and then returned to the courtroom later in the day and pleaded guilty.

Timo and Joe were remanded on bail to July 4 for sentence which would be in Timaru with Judge Gilbert appearing via audiovisual link from Christchurch.