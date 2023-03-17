Timaru school enters Polyfest for the first time

Pasifika and Māori students from Timaru Boys' High School will participate in Canterbury Polyfest on Saturday.

For the first time since its inception 23 years ago, Canterbury Polyfest will feature a Timaru boys’ secondary school, and it has been a student-led initiative to get there, the school’s assistant rector says.

The festival, on Saturday, is a representation of Pasifika traditional dance, music and custom and this year features 26 secondary schools from throughout Canterbury and the Southern region, including Timaru Boys’ High School.

The school’s assistant rector Rachel Fenwick said there had been whispers among the boys over the past few years that they would like to enter the festival.

“They decided it needed to happen this year,’’ she said.

READ MORE:

* Ara Timaru enrolments looking positive for 2021

* Family connection for Southland Boys' High School Polyfest group

* Principal brings Polyfest and a focus on diverse culture to Gore Main School



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sione Maile, 15, is one of 33 students from Timaru Boys’ High School taking part in Canterbury Polyfest on Saturday.

“It’s really been about the students who are from a range of pacific cultures and are starting to feel more comfortable here at school and about celebrating their culture.’’

The team, made up of 33 students, had been driven by the school’s senior students, she said.

While the boys were excited, there were also a few feeling nervous, Fenwick said.

The students would do a 15-minute performance at the festival.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Boys’ High School head boy and group leader Stephen Latu, 17, leads the performance during a rehearsal at the school on Friday ahead of Canterbury Polyfest on Saturday.

“They have been working hard, and the head boy has taught all the boys the dance.

“It has really been them doing this, and they make each other accountable.

“They have spent time tidying and perfecting their performances.’’

Fenwick said she was “incredibly proud’’ of the students, and she could see the potential in them all.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sunia Waqanetivi, 14, right, helps Kalapoli Taufa, 17, with his tupenu (lava-lava) before rehearsals on Friday.

“They are shining.’’

Canterbury Polyfest began in 2000 and will be held at the Special Events Area, North Hagley Park, Christchurch from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday.

Entry is by gold coin donation.