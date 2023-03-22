'Hung out to dry': Roadwork delays frustrate Timaru business owner

When roadworks began outside Darryl Pyke’s State Highway 1 business, making it harder for customers to stop in, he decided to “suck it up’’, and wait for the work to be completed.

However, that was four months ago, and now the Timaru man, who has run his motor vehicle yard from the corner of Grants Rd and SH1 since 1990, has had enough.

“My concern is that they've finished the entrance into the new development which we fully support, but no thought has been given to finishing this side of the road at the same time,” Pyke said.

“I don't see why they couldn’t have opened it [Grants Rd] at the same time and at least given a business owner like myself a little bit of a reprieve.

“We've been putting up with this road blockage for so long, and we've just been left hung out to dry.”

The work outside Pykes Auto Court was part of an upgrade to the intersection providing access to The Showgrounds development, across SH1 from his yard.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pykes Auto Court owner Darryl Pyke is not happy that more priority has not been given to reopening Tmaru’s Grants Rd where his business located, given that The Showgrounds has opened.

The first business in the complex, Countdown, opened on March 9, with new traffic lights at the intersection turned on just before.

While Pyke said he was not against the development, once the entrance to the new development had been completed, there was no thought given to finishing the other side of the road.

For the past week-and-a-half, Grants Rd had remained closed with no work continuing on his side of the road. However, on Monday workers did make a start, he said.

“I really spat the dummy when they opened up over the road and then the workers just disappeared,” Pyke said.

Pyke said the delay in reopening Grants Rd meant his customers had to keep finding car parks several hundred metres away, while others just stopped coming in.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Showgrounds on Monday morning. The Countdown at the complex opened on March 9.

And those from out of town often did not know they had the option of parking somewhere else, and walking, he said.

Pyke said he felt he also lost out on many business opportunities at the weekend with the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop in town, and a lot more traffic with people passing his business, but nowhere for them to stop and look.

“Our customers cannot access our car/caravan yard from the entrance on the corner of Grants Rd, and we’ve lost our parking on the main road (which we presumed would happen), but our customers can’t access our car parks.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view showing Pykes Auto Court, at the intersection of Grants Rd and State Highway 1, Timaru.

Across the road from his business, the owners of JK’s Polynesian Kitchen, at 208 Evans St, complained about the work blocking off parking outside the food business in November. The business had since closed.

“When they closed Grants Rd, customers just couldn’t get in there,” Pyke said.

“There is no reason it needs to be closed now.”

He also questioned why a right-turn lane, for motorists travelling south had not been introduced at the intersection.

As a 66-year-old Pyke said he was not going to shift his business.

“This is my retirement.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Grants Rd, right, has been closed for several months while the work is done.

However, the end could be in sight for Pyke with Waka Kotahi NZTA saying the work will be completed by the end of the month.

Waka Kotahi senior network manager Scott McKenzie said the traffic signals were switched on ahead of work at the intersection being completed, to accommodate the opening of Countdown at The Showgrounds.

“This required the site developer, Redwood Group, to obtain a variation to the resource consent, agreed by the Timaru District Council and Waka Kotahi. Waka Kotahi as the road controlling authority had an obligation to facilitate access to the development,” McKenzie said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Work started again at the site on Monday morning.

“Waka Kotahi required that access to and from Grants Rd had to be in place before the intersection opened. This condition was not fulfilled by the developer ahead of the opening of the intersection to the new supermarket.

“As part of the variation to the resource consent, the entrance and exit to Grants Rd needs to be in place by the end of March and work is now underway to achieve this.’’

He said this would “relieve the situation for businesses’’ on Grants Rd and give them access to and from SH1.