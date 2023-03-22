Downsizing the dream: Customers opt for smaller houses amid rising costs

Houses under construction off Otipua Rd, Timaru, near the Scenic Reserve.

The skyrocketing cost of building a house is causing some new customers to downsize their builds amid Timaru’s “critical need” for more housing stock.

Stonewood Homes South Canterbury, Wilson Building and Dimension Building have all reported strong demand for new builds, but say rising costs and a shortage of suitable land are the biggest issues facing the region.

Chris Karton, a Stonewood Homes South Canterbury director, said the demand for new homes soared post-Covid lockdowns.

“The 12 to 18 months to the end of last year was crazy busy, which pushed build times to around one year,” Karton said.

READ MORE:

* John Chow: Waiting to build could cost you $50k

* Timaru District at risk of falling behind other areas in housing development

* Pressure mounting for more residential subdivisions in Timaru



“That’s now eased, and we’re able to start building as soon as we have all the consents, so people are now looking at a build time of around six to seven months.”

The post-Covid demand was evident in Timaru District Council figures for new dwelling consents, which dropped from 191 in 2017-18 to 162 in 2019-20, before surging back to 242 for 2021-22. The council could not say how many consents were applied for and not yet granted or approved.

Stonewood Homes had a record 2022, building 35 homes to be named the company’s regional franchise of the year, however Karton said the scarcity and cost of land in some areas were causing many people to build smaller homes.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A small digger at work on a new residential building site on Hobbs St in Timaru.

“There’s been a sharp increase in demand for townhouses, and we’re doing a lot of infill sections in existing neighbourhoods. The sections are getting smaller so a lot of what we do is customising homes to fit the available land.”

New insulation regulations affecting ceilings, joinery and floor slabs had likely added $15,000 to $20,000 in costs to each building, Karton said.

Out-of-town investors were also driving demand for new homes, alongside locals, Karton said.

Karton said in Timaru, along with locals, out-of-town investors were driving demand for new homes.

“The rental market in Timaru is already tight, and demand is only going to increase with Timaru’s selection as the main build site for the Scott Base redevelopment.

“Elsewhere we’ve seen an uptick in enquiries from people wanting to build in Fairlie and Waimate.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Stonewood Homes South Canterbury's Nigel and Amy Hollamby and Chris Karton with their awards after the business was named the brand's regional franchiser of the year.

Karton said they had some success with “turnkey” builds or spec houses, adding that people were finding completed builds easier to get mortgages with.

Craig Cahill, operations manager of Wilson Building, said the business was “flying along at the moment”.

“We are chocker to about the middle of next year,” Cahill said.

“The problem is land shortage and the price of things.

“I'm sure everyone will tell you that, and the cost of building has skyrocketed and people are definitely building smaller.

“Costs are just so big.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff New residential buildings at the corner of Norwood St and Belfield St, Timaru.

Richard Phiskie, managing director of Dimension Building, said “land is just very expensive and hard to come by”.

“We've got plenty of work though. Some of it is big stuff, but it is definitely a lot more expensive.”

Phiskie said there was a shortage of good flat land.

“Sloping land just adds more costs to the build.”

The builders’ comments were generally backed by the district’s economic and tourism agency, Venture Timaru, which said there was a “critical needed for diversity in our district's housing stock”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Building sites off Otipua Rd near the Scenic Reserve in Timaru.

“Choice of rental or permanent housing is a key factor when new residents are looking to locate here, along with type of property,” a recent Venture Timaru (VT) report to the Timaru District Council, said.

“Our traditional house and land packages need to be supplemented with options of inner city apartments, and near city/town apartments and townhouses.

“Infill opportunities need to be progressed along, with larger residential subdivisions that provision diversity of choice.”

In a report to Tuesday’s council meeting, VT chief executive Nigel Davenport said he believed there was room to “move the dial” from a more conservative and reactive interpretation of the intent of various regulations, to one that was bolder, more innovative and proactive”.

Stuff Thrift club: In tight times, this architect is saving where she can.

“Interpretations that once communicated clearly signal to developers and landowners alike that Timaru District is where they need to progress housing developments, and we are keen to make things happen.”

Based on median household incomes ($93,200) to median house prices ($535,000), Timaru District remained one of the most affordable places in the country to purchase a house, VT said.

“However ... the pressing issue remains the quality and availability of housing stock at or near this price and critical need for diversity of product.”