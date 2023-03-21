America to Timaru: Couple falls in love with town

Garrett, left, Millie, 3, and Alana Hoyer love their life in Timaru. The couple moved to the town in 2018 after visiting for a holiday in 2015.

From the sunshine state to Timaru, Garrett and Alana Hoyer are still getting used to the town’s cooler weather, but agree the district’s other positives more than make up for it.

The couple arrived in the seaside South Island town, from Florida, in the United States, on holiday for two weeks in August 2015.

They loved the district so much they decided to pack up all their belongings and move across the world to Timaru.

Enjoying the town’s safety, “great people, and great town with things to do,” it took another trip here in 2017 to reaffirm their opinion, and they made the move in 2018.

READ MORE:

* 'Pretty good place to be': Timaru reacts to top spot in study

* Black Ferns sisters Alana and Chelsea Bremner set to be rivals in Super Rugby Aupiki

* Women celebrated at special event near Timaru



“It’s comfortable and safe for raising a family,’' Garrett said.

The Hoyers were not surprised to hear Timaru came out tops in a Stuff study examining the 11 regions that do not have a metropolis according to the unemployment rate, housing affordability, gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and sunshine hours.

The study was undertaken as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, following a Stuff NowNext Local survey which found city dwellers were considering moving to the regions, and used information from Infometrics, Great South development agency, Stats NZ and MBIE.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Millie Hoyer, 3, chases seagulls on Caroline Bay.

For the Hoyers, the trip in 2015 was an opportunity to explore the world, and the couple’s friend was living in Timaru.

“Our friend put us up on Marchwiel St,” Alana said.

They couldn't stop thinking about Timaru and after another trip to the town two years later they decided it was time to move to New Zealand.

“It took us a while to get back here though as I finished a master’s degree in theology and I donated a kidney,” Garrett said.

He was also influenced by the district’s scenery as a photographer.

“The Mackenzie is great for photographs.

“It’s just a nice big area and the other towns and shopping, things are nearby, and it’s great for raising a family.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Garrett and Alana Hoyer, and their 3-year-old daughter Millie, love the proximity of Timaru to the mountains, and the ocean.

The couple agreed if it had not been for the move, they may not have had a child.

Moving from the third-most populated state in the US to Timaru, which has an estimated population of about 48,500, was a culture shock.

“The town we left would go from a population similar to Christchurch’s, to that of Auckland in the winter season,’’ Alana said.

The weather had also taken a while to get used to, after leaving Florida – which was known as the sunshine state in the US.

“In winter I get a bit whiny,’’ Alana said.

A registered nurse, Alana worked at Timaru Hospital and said it had been a huge shift from her work in the maternity department in the USA.

Garrett worked as a marketing and events assistant at Harcourts Timaru.

Now they were encouraging their family and friends to make the move to the town.

“We just can't imagine another place for us to live, and to raise our daughter,’’ Garrett said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Timaru's Seaside Festival 'big dig" on Caroline Bay provided plenty of entertainment for onlookers as children hunted for ice cream sticks buried in the sand so they could claim prizes.

Of the 11 regions ranked in the study, Timaru had the highest GDP ranking and affordable housing – the average house value in the district is $512,451.

With an average household income of $100,649 its housing affordability ratio (house price divided by income) is 5.1 – the third most affordable of the regions.

Timaru

Unemployment rate: 3.3% (5/11)

Housing affordability ratio: 5.1 (3/11)

GDP per capita: $71,546 (3/11)

Sunshine hours: 2464 (4/11)