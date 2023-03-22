Costs rise for Waimate's Victoria Park Motor Camp cabins among other services

New fees and charges for the Waimate District will come into effect on July 1. (File photo)

Weekly charges for Victoria Park Motor Camp cabins are being bumped up as the Waimate District Council adopts new fees and charges.

The cabin charges are one of several increases for the 2023-24 year. Also affected are Waimate and Otaio cemetery costs, camping costs, waste management and roading and footpaths.

A report by the council’s corporate services assistant Helen Strachan was discussed at a workshop on March 7, and put before council for adoption at a meeting on Tuesday. The new fees and charges would come into effect on July 1.

WDC asset group manager Dan Mitchell said several factors were taken into consideration before increasing the cabin charges at the motor camp.

READ MORE:

* Waimate District Council changes some Waimate Lakes camping charges

* Waimate couple concerned people breaching lockdown rules at camp

* $120,000 weighbridge project for Waimate resource recovery park



“These include cost escalation for services, overheads, etc,” Mitchell said.

“Additionally, we have increased capital and maintenance investments (and consequently incremented levels of service). We attempt to recover these costs through fees and charges.”

A standard cabin and bunk room at the motor camp for a single person per week would increase by $90 to $270.

For an extra person per week, the charge would increase by $20 to $100.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A standard cabin and bunk room at the Victoria Park Motor Camp for a single person per week will increase by $90, now costing $270. (File photo)

An ensuite cabin per week for up to two people would increase by $235 to $475. For an extra person per week the charges would remain $120.

Mitchell said council have changed the name for a seasonal campsite pass for the Waimate Lakes to a “season pass” as “staff thought that it better reflected the fact that we don’t allocate sites at this location”.

The “season pass” at Waimate Lakes for two adults and two dependents (5-15 years, as those under 5 were free) would increase by $20 to $400.

“[The season pass] may be reassessed following consideration of this activity’s financial position at the completion of the 2022/23 camping season, when a report will be presented to council by the parks and reserves manager,” Strachan said.

Doug Sail/Stuff At the Waimate Event Centre, a new $15 day rate for television had been added.(File photo)

Council also added in a family pass option for camping at the motor camp, Knottingley Park and St Andrews Domain.

Mitchell said offering a family pass at the campsites was “thought to keep camping for families affordable and better reflects stresses on services offered at these locations”.

“Hopefully, we will continue to attract family units to these sites and increase occupancy. Council still wants to offer affordable holiday options.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The entrance to Knottingley Park in Waimate.

A family pass for two adults and two dependent children over 5 years old at a power site at the motor camp per night cost $40. A family pass per night at a non-power site at the motor camp was $32.

The same charges would apply for family passes at Knottingley Park and St Andrews Domain.

Other upcoming fees

The fee for an annual Trading in Public Places licence would remain $130 after the fees of other councils were reviewed with their fees ranging between $100 - $157.

“It has been concluded that retaining the current $130 fee is fair, reasonable and appropriate,” Strachan said.

“The suitability of the application will continue to be assessed, along with the goods being sold, the site location and frequency of use.”

Application fees for new urban and rural water supplies would increase by $50 to $250.

Application fees for a multi bin set (refuse, recycle, organics and glass) and for extra or large bins would increase by $10 to $60.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Council has added a new charge for the cleanup relating to litter and illegal dumping which will be $50 for the administration fee plus the contractor’s actual costs. (File photo)

The fine for litter infringement (as permitted under the Litter Act 1979) remained $300.

However, the council added a new charge for the cleanup relating to litter and illegal dumping of $50 for the administration fee plus the contractor’s actual costs.

All charges relating to cemeteries in Waimate and Otaio would increase, and charges relating to the swimming pool (excluding those already exempted from charges) would also increase.

At the Waimate Event Centre, a new $15 day rate for television was added.

The charge for hiring carpet tiles per court would increase by $50 to $300.

Community housing charges for single and double units per week increased by $14 respectively for beneficiaries.

And for those on limited income, the charge for a single unit per week increased by $13 and the charge for a double unit per week increased by $12.