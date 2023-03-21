Long time, no sea: Cruise ship season brings almost 10,000 visitors to Timaru

Jim and Melodee Walker, of Chicago, liked the fact they could walk to everything they wanted to see while in Timaru in January.

After a two-year absence, cruise ships returned to Timaru in record-breaking numbers, and 10 ships are already booked in for next season.

On Sunday the Noordam docked in the town’s port, the 14th and final cruise ship to visit this season, with the ships’ stops bringing almost 10,000 international visitors to the district, Venture Timaru operations and destination manager Di Hay said.

The Noordam, carrying about 1700 passengers, was the largest ship to visit Timaru during the December to March season, and it came four times. .

On Tuesday, Hay said it had been a “fantastic’’ cruise season.

“We’re pretty happy with how it’s all gone,’’ Hay said.

Prior to Covid-19, it had been hoped the town would get up to 15 cruise visits per season, within the next five years, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Noordam leaves Timaru’s port on Sunday evening.

“Then Covid hit and there was nothing and now our first season back in business, and we’ve already had 14.’’

While Timaru’s port was scheduled to have 12 visits from cruise ships over the season, two more ships visited in January.

Hay said while at times the season had been “a bit frantic’’, those involved had learnt a lot, adapted along the way and made changes to “keep on improving how we handled the visits and the hundreds of passengers who arrived in town’’.

“The end result is that we’ve had overwhelming positive feedback from passengers and the cruise lines about their visits to Timaru.

“14 cruise ships have visited this season. That’s brought just under 10,000 international visitors directly into our district.’’

She said a high percentage of passengers were from North America and Australia, along with others from Europe, the UK and some New Zealanders.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market Cruise Market on Sunday, held for the final cruise ship visit to Timaru this season.

“This is the most cruise ships that have ever visited Timaru in one season.’’

Hay said Sunday’s visit was the largest number of passengers arriving in the port in one day.

While not all of those passengers would have got off the ship in Timaru, it is estimated up to 1000 visited the town’s CBD during the day.

Feedback from passengers was that they loved the ease of access to the CBD and its heritage buildings, as well as the views to Caroline Bay from the Bay Hill, its coastal walking tracks and a highlight for many was the “super friendly locals’’, she said.

Te Ana Māori Rock Art Centre was also high on the list of must-dos for many passengers, whether that was through a guided site visit or at the centre in the CBD, she said.

“Visitors are looking for cultural experiences and Te Ana is a key attraction here which isn’t on offer in this way anywhere else in the country.’’

Passengers had also been observed heading back to the ships with shopping bags from a range of stores, “so there was definitely plenty of spending taking place’’, she said.

Hay said the economic and tourism agency’s focal point in the CBD for passengers was the Landing Services Precinct where the Information Centre was situated.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rowan Rabbidge, right, of Point E Bikes explains the cycling route around town to Jennifer Biggs, of Sydney, when the Noordam cruise ship arrived in Timaru in January.

She said this worked well as passengers could get shuttles to and from the vessel from there.

It was also the spot for the Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market Cruise Ship markets.

She said the markets had been well received, and stallholders had reported good sales over a wide range of products, but one of the key sellers was merino garments.

Excursions were also organised which included site visits to Te Ana Māori Rock Art, Mesopotamia, Erewhon, Lake Takapō/Tekapo and walking tours around Timaru.

“In addition to this, we supported independent operators to offer tours around the district, leaving from the Timaru Information Centre.

“These included Geraldine Boutique Village Tour (organised by Geraldine Vintage Machinery Museum), Raptor Experience, Old Wheels (organised by Kyle Park and Pleasant Point Railway), and we offered a five-stop hop-on, hop-off tour around the CBD taking passengers to the Botanic Gardens, Basilica, South Canterbury Museum, St Mary’s Church, the Aigantighe and Bay Hill.’’

A debrief was planned with those who have been involved in directly offering tours, to begin plans for the next season.

The first cruise ship for the 2023/24 season will arrive in November.