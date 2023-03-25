'We love Timaru': Why some agree the town is the best place to live

An aerial view of Timaru at Caroline Bay showing the port.

This week Timaru came out tops in a Stuff study examining the 11 regions that do not have a metropolis. But what do the people who live in the town think? Senior reporter Rachael Comer spoke to some residents about their life in the top town, and found there is still room for improvement.

Steve Wills

Winning a freckle competition at the Caroline Bay Carnival as “a wee nipper” is one of Steve Wills’ earliest memories of living in Timaru.

Born and raised in the town, Wills travelled overseas for a number of years before returning to take up a position with NZ Police, returning to the height of gang tensions in the town.

READ MORE:

* New retailers open in Timaru's CBD, signalling confidence in economy

* New mural to adorn the DC Turnbull building in Timaru

* Success of Reform of Vocational Education depends on how implementation 'plays out'



The former cop, district councillor, and deputy mayor, who now worked in health and safety at Timaru's port described the town as having been a hidden gem for a number of years.

“It has a quality of life that is achievable with a huge amount of potential for families and business only limited by your imagination,” Wills said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Steve Wills at Caroline Bay in Timaru on Thursday. He promotes Timaru as the hub of the South Island.

He felt housing development could be improved in the district as it was a key attraction for families, which in turn provided professional, skilled, and younger people.

He continued to promote Timaru as the hub of the South Island.

“Just look at our history – Richard Pearse, Phar Lap, Colin Murdoch – an incredible list of academics and sporting personalities who sit on the world stage.”

And he said Timaru's best kept secret was “the people, the people, the people”.

He said he enjoyed mountain biking and visiting Aoraki/Mt Cook and the lakes.

“I have contributed and been involved in the community on many different levels, serving on a variety of trusts/governance boards.

“There is real opportunity for new residents to become involved that may not happen in larger regions.”

Over the years he said he had seen cultural diversity grow that enhanced and connected the town.

“Our region has benefited from this, and an excellent example was the recent multicultural day.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Deb Quested, front, and her family from left, Tom, 11, George, 13, Richard and Charlie, 15, and their two dogs Wilson and Max.

Deb Quested

The South Canterbury Museum played a big part in the Quested’s move to Timaru.

Visiting in the school holidays in October 2015 while her husband Richard was relieving in the town, Deb Quested took her three sons to the museum.

“When I went back to Christchurch, friends and family asked how it was,” she said.

“I replied ‘awesome’ as the museum had one room and I couldn’t lose my boys in it, whereas the Christchurch Museum is a myriad of rooms, with numerous off rooms to go into from the main entrance.”

The family moved to the town three months later when Richard started a permanent position with the police.

She also worked for the police, as a school community officer, helping to share road safety and crime prevention messages in South Canterbury schools.

Quested said it was hard to argue with the statistics in the study and said there were “very few things that we want for here”.

“We quite often say it’s got all the benefits of the city, without the hustle and bustle of a city.”

However, she would like to see access to South Beach from the end of Queen St opened up, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Deb Quested walks Max and Wilson.

Quested would also love for more people to experience what Timaru had to offer.

“I always feel sorry for people that drive past and do not experience Caroline Bay.”

What Timaru had to offer was there were so many things to do, and so close, she said.

“The beaches, bike tracks at the Scenic, out to Tuhawaiki Pt, out past Dashing Rocks and past Smithfield, awesome pool facility (when we first moved here we knew of people who would travel through from Christchurch to come to the pool because it was so good).

“There are so many playgrounds, and my boys have the freedom to be able to explore so many places.”

She was involved in many community organisations, including the South Canterbury Child Restraint Rental Trust, and Children's Day, Zingari softball as a player and committee member, and watched a lot of her children’s sport.

One of her sons’ favourite past times at the beach was building sand sculptures and digging holes.

“We try to fish – that is why it is called fishing not catching.”

She thought the museum, Aigantighe Art Gallery, the Botanic Gardens, and South Beach, were Timaru’s best kept secrets, as well as “the ease of stepping out your door and everything is on your doorstep”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Georgia, 11, and Rach Winter at Timaru's South Beach on Wednesday.

Rach and Georgia Winter

Rach Winter’s earliest memory of Timaru was visiting Caroline Bay.

She thought she was about 4, wading in the water clinging to her father’s leg for dear life then racing up the hot sand to see her grandparents, long before the dunes and the walkways at the Bay now.

The 43-year-old also remembered sitting sandwiched between her grandparents on the tail-door of their Kingswood wagon, scoffing some of her grandmother’s “notoriously good” home baking and drying off in the sun.

“The kind of stuff the fabric of Kiwi nostalgia is made of,” Winter said.

While Winter, and daughter Georgia, 11, both loved living in Timaru and agreed with most of the survey results, they thought their former hometown of Christchurch felt sunnier.

Winter, an art and design teacher at the Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus, said she also always found it easy to find employment here.

“Even employment that has fitted in around my study, which has certainly been a bonus.

“The smaller size of Timaru has meant manageable travel times between employment and other commitments also such as study, school pickups on time - which was a far greater challenge living in Dunedin or Christchurch.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Georgia, 11, and Rach Winter with their dogs, Missy, left, and Apollo at South Beach on Wednesday.

The pair moved to Timaru in 2015 to be closer to Winter’s family supports and to live somewhere quieter, safer and with a slower pace of life.

“I wasn’t born here – I was actually born in Canada but spent my living-memory stages of life in South Canterbury, and New Zealand,’' Winter said.

Georgia’s earliest memory of Timaru was her first day at kindergarten.

She remembered walking up the hill to Waimataitai Kindergarten and looking behind her to see the big green field of Ashbury Park behind her, “wishing so badly that I was allowed to go out there to play, instead of starting kindy”, she said.

While Georgia felt the town's size meant there were often fewer things to do, especially indoor activities for children, Winter said she thought Timaru could do better with live music venues and nights.

“Supporting local bands and having a place for bands to come - even if it is just a chill arvo session in the sun somewhere or one night only-type thing rather than a ticketed event.

“I really miss being able to easily find that live music vibe in a regular spot/slot.”

The pair loved getting out in the community with Georgia learning to play the guitar and a kaitiakitanga leader at Waimataitai School.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Georgia, 11, and Rach Winter take their dogs, Missy, left, and Apollo for a walk along South Beach on Wednesday.

“Which means I get to work in the school garden where we harvest our produce and place it out on a kai cart for the community to take what they need,” she said.

Rach was recently involved in Ignite Timaru events where she ran community printmaking workshops from her studio.

While Georgia felt the South Canterbury Museum was one of the district's best kept secrets, Winter said the people were.

“They are kind, supportive and welcoming,” she said.

“Overall I think that Timaru is a pretty good place,” Georgia added.

“I think that people should go and look around Timaru and try to pay attention to all of the smiling and friendly faces, and cool things that are going on.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sina Latu, 49, has lived in Timaru for 18 years and remembers her first impression of the town as “quiet and chilly”.

Sina Latu

The fact more Pasifika people were arriving in Timaru to take up work was pleasing for Sina Latu.

The 49-year-old Oranga Tamariki social worker has lived in Timaru for 18 years and remembered driving into the town for the first time and thinking it was “quiet and chilly’’.

She moved to the town as her husband played rugby for the Celtic Club.

“We love it here,” she said.

“It’s great and safe for raising children, it’s small enough and big enough, and you can get to places relatively quick.”

She agreed with the results of the study saying “Timaru has it all”, though she would like to see flights from Timaru to Auckland, instead of having to drive to Christchurch to catch a flight.

She thought Timaru had lots of job opportunities, the Caroline Bay Carnival each year was a highlight, and beautiful scenery.

Its best kept secret was it was the heart of the South Island, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kristy Phillips has lived in Timaru for 22 years and agrees it is the best place to live.

Kristy Phillips

The smell of a cattle truck through Washdyke in 1999 was Kristy Phillips’ first impression of the town.

“My now dear husband told me that [the cattle truck] was the smell of his childhood,’’ she said.

“I was left wondering where all the people and shops were, then we made it to Stafford St.’’

Since then her view of the town she had lived in for 22 years had improved and she “100%’’ agreed with Timaru being the best place to live.

She thought Timaru was great as a meeting place as it was halfway to other places.

“A base to travel from, and to live here.

“We have all the amenities of bigger centres without the traffic jams. And there are some great venues to eat, drink and connect with friends and whānau.’’

A co-owner at Cactus Fire Eatery on the Bay Hill, she had been self-employed in different businesses in Timaru since 2004.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kristy Phillips and her dogs Bruno and Thor at Russell Sq in Timaru on Thursday.

“I previously taught baby massage at Plunket for 10 years, and am currently the South Canterbury branch president for Hospitality NZ and vice-president for the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce, which helps keep me involved in the community and ensures that I am never bored.’’

She said Timaru’s best kept secret was the lifestyle people in the town all enjoyed.

”Living here is easy, enjoyable and the opportunities are immense.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru woman Julie Calder, 49, loves what the town can offer but says there is room for improvement.

Julie Calder

While Julie Calder, 49, agreed Timaru was a great place to live, it was not perfect, she said.

The mother-of-two had lived in the town for 11 years.

She looked for houses throughout the region and the most ideal was in Timaru, she said.

“I was lucky enough to be a stay at home parent until the kids went to school and now work as an administrator part-time,’’ she said.

Growing up in Southland, Calder’s mother’s parents lived in Temuka, so the family would often travel to the district for holidays.

“Sometimes on the Southerner train.

“It didn’t stop in Temuka, so we hopped off at Timaru where my grandparents would pick us all up and take us out to Temuka. There would always be fish and chips that night.’’

A trip to Timaru to look at all the shops and visit Caroline Bay was always on the cards, especially at Christmastime, she said.

While she generally agreed with the results of the study, Calder did not realise the average income – $100,649, was so high.

“There must be some rich people in Timaru bringing that average up because there are plenty of people around that are struggling, especially single income households, retirees and those with kids.

“There is certainly not $100K coming into our household.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Julie Calder also thinks the community needs to respect the town more.

And she felt Timaru had “plenty of sun – especially in the winter’’.

She also felt Timaru’s CBD needed invigoration, but she was not sure what the answer was to its improvement.

“It would be nice if the roads and footpaths [in the town] were better too.

“Repairs don’t seem to last long, [there is] loose shingle after roadworks that never gets picked up and ends up on footpaths.’’

The community also needed to step up and respect the town more, she said.

“Granted it is usually the few that wreck it for others, with litter and rubbish around the town. Our family violence, meth use and child uplift rates are appalling.

“Often we hear police sirens whizzing about, and it surprises me the amount of times we hear that.’’

The size of Timaru was one of its best kept secrets, she said.

“It only takes an hour to cycle from one end to the other, plus the MyWay public transport is a cheap and flexible option of getting around the town – not as good as the big cities, but definitely adequate.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Caroline Bay. (File photo)

The study

Of the 11 regions ranked, Timaru had the highest GDP ranking and affordable housing – the average house value in the district was $512,451.

With an average household income of $100,649 its housing affordability ratio (house price divided by income) was 5.1 – the third most affordable of the regions.

Timaru

Unemployment rate: 3.3% (5/11)

Housing affordability ratio: 5.1 (3/11)

GDP per capita: $71,546 (3/11)

Sunshine hours: 2464 (4/11)