Twizel's three-day car show back and bigger than ever

There's a strong international flavour to the promotion of Twizel's popular Show 'n' Shine car show weekend.

The annual three-day car spectacle may be another event forced into a Covid-19 hiatus over recent years, but is back bigger than ever from Friday in the scenic Mackenzie Country with record entries.

“We are expecting about 220-230 vehicles,” show organiser Peter Docherty says.

“It is nothing like Timaru's Rock and Hop (1200 cars) but it is getting bigger and bigger every year.”

Docherty needs to look no further than his England-based son, Dave, for one reason behind the event's growing profile.

Among the promotional ideas are $3 cardboard cut models of cars like Lamborghinis, Dodge Charger, Ford Mustang, 1957 Chev Bel Air, a VW Kombi, and a classic Lake Ruataniwha Holiday Park caravan. The models are targeted for children, but could well be popular with older car fans.

The younger Docherty has also produced a “limited edition” 2023 Twizel Hot Wheels-styled photo cut out where owners can line up their vehicle using a hand-held painted outline to frame a picture that looks just like a new model vehicle.

“If you do it right, it looks great and there are also some great backdrops around the area.

THE SIGN POST/Supplied A truck and caravan cardboard cut out model, two of about 10 different vehicles that are available to purchase at the 2023 Twizel Show 'n' Shine.

“He's done it all from England and he's done a bloody good job along with banners, stickers, posters and certificates as well.”

Docherty said a number of the cars have stayed in South Canterbury since the Rock and Hop.

“There is quite a few coming here from the Timaru event. They've been filling the week in by cruising around and after us there is a big pre-49 event in Cromwell.

“There is a camping area out the back of the club so using the club's facilities means that we have good base. We also have a special license for the weekend.”

The three-day event, based at the town's Combined Services Club, begins with registrations and a cruise from 6pm on Friday around the hydro canals and then Twizel. Saturday is the show and display - donation for entry - at the club that is open to spectators from 10am while Sunday is a poker run, leaving the club at 10.30am.

“We hope to have some extra money left over after paying the bills that we can donate to a charity.”

The show came about with Docherty chatting to a mate, Graham Vaughan, “about all the old cars in and around Twizel”.

“We thought it would be a great idea to get as many as we could together for an event.

“That was 2018 and the first one had about 40-50 cars, and we had a bit of cruise and a barbecue.

“It's been getting bigger and bigger ever since and this year we have cars from Invercargill to Nelson.”