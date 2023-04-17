'It shouldn't be like this': Protest against drag queens sets us back decades, Timaru man says

Josh Rowson said he was upset to see the anti-drag protest in front of a Christchurch Library in March. He believes the anti drag and anti trans mindset is dangerous for queer communities in small towns.

After leaving a small town to find acceptance, a gay Timaru man has returned home to find what he calls “unbelievable” hateful attitudes.

Josh Rowson grew up in Timaru and Alexandra before moving from home to Melbourne at the age of 15. He moved back to Timaru in 2019.

Although he was aware of homophobic attitudes in small towns he was upset to hear about the recent protest outside a Christchurch Library.

The protest outside of Christchurch’s Tūranga library on March 12, was against a Pride Week Event, Queens Telling Stories, which saw drag queens read stories to children and their families.

Rowson said he was upset to see photos showing protesters holding signs with messages like ‘stop letting pedophiles read to our children’.

READ MORE:

* 'I almost didn't show up': Shaneel Lal on their Young New Zealander of the Year win

* A Queer Existence: The lives of young gay men in Aotearoa New Zealand by Mark Beehre

* Auckland Pride: City's diverse queer community showcased in photography exhibition



“It really took me back,” he said.

“I was scrolling, and I saw it on my phone, and I was just like ‘wow’, this is happening in my neighbourhood. And that is what triggered me into going ‘alright you need to have a voice here’ because I feel like in Timaru there really isn’t a place or a community of the LGBTQIA+ where we can come together and speak up, on not just these issues, but any issue.”

Rowson said the incident in Christchurch was deja vu, as a similar event which would have seen drag queens read to children had sparked an online petition opposing it in Timaru.

In September 2020, former high school teacher Wendy Newman addressed the Timaru District Council with her concerns about plans to allow a Rainbow Storytime event at its library – telling councillors the “sexual nature of drag queen entertainment is inappropriate for children” and belonged in adult bars.

Supplied An Instagram story of a photo taken of protesters in front of the Christchurch Tūranga library on March 12, during a show Queens Telling Stories at the Library.

Rowson said drag is an art form, and a drag queen reading to children and their families is no different to a person dressed as a princess reading at the library.

“It is the same thing, they are a character, and it is an art form, drag is no different, it is an art form,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be like this, we are literally going back decades.

“If there are parents that are wanting drag queens to read their kids a book, just let them do it.”

Returning to Timaru from Melbourne in 2019, Rowson said he worried whether he would be accepted in a small town.

“One thing that did weigh on my mind was thinking ‘how am I going to fit back in’, to this society, to this way of living,” he said.

“[Melbourne] is when I was really able to create this identity and this confidence.

“If I had stayed here in a town like Timaru, or Clyde and Alex, I don’t even want to ... think about who I could have been, because the best thing I could have done at 15 was to move out of home and everything that I had ever known to just do it.”

It wasn’t until he moved back to the South Island that he began to see the hate some people had for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Supplied Josh Rowson said after living overseas, he was worried about fitting in when he came back to Timaru.

However, he was able to find a job he loved in Timaru.

“I can be who I want to be, and I can have [my tattoos], I can dress how I want, and that is really well accepted to a degree.

“Yes, you are going to have the odd people that do the double glance and even walking down the street or in the supermarket dressed like this, people can give you a bit of a look.

“But I am me, and you are you, and they are who they are, we are just living and trying to make it through this really tough landscape of life.”

Rowson said he believes there should be safe spaces for people in the queer community in all areas of the world, especially in small towns.

“I would love there to be a sense of community, for our community here, for it to be a safe space,” he said.

“And every town should have that.”

Timaru has the South Canterbury PRIDE group, a community organisation which aims to increase awareness and visibility of LGBTQ+ in the region.

They have a regular meet up in a friendly space, which is a great start and he hopes for more events and more spaces, Rowson said.

“But we need something that can give a sense of community for our [queer] community here, for the community,” he said.

“We need something that is away from going out and sitting down and having a drink, we need spaces where people of all ages can come and have a space.”