Delays a result of resource consent variation, mayor wants developer to take action

Traffic at The Showgrounds intersection in Timaru on Wednesday.

Congestion at the intersection outside a new retail development in Timaru could take up to a year to resolve, according to the country’s transport agency, but the district’s mayor says pressure needs to be put on the developer to get work done sooner.

Frustrated motorists have contacted authorities, councillors and The Timaru Herald to air concerns about delays at the intersection outside The Showgrounds retail complex on State Highway 1, since traffic lights were turned on at its entrance ahead of the first store opening on March 9.

Truck drivers have complained of delays of up to 30 minutes getting from Washdyke to Timaru at peak times, while others say traffic has been banked up as far north as SH8 – which is 2.4 kilometres from the intersection.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has confirmed it has received a number of complaints about the way the “intersection is operating from road users and business owners since the traffic signals became operational’’ and the matter was discussed at length at Tuesday’s Timaru District Council meeting.

Waka Kotahi South Canterbury senior network manager Scott McKenzie said given the amount of work still to be completed at the site, “people in Timaru and freight operators need to be aware there will be no simple relief coming at this intersection’’.

“This congestion and queueing can be mitigated to some extent when the intersection is fully built in a year’s time when the traffic signal operation can be optimised to assist/prioritise the state highway traffic flows at peak periods,’’ McKenzie said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The new intersection on SH1 on the outskirts of Timaru

Originally, the land use consent conditions stated stage one of The Showgrounds development could not open until developer, Redwood Group, had completed construction of an intersection at Grants Rd and SH1/Evans St.

However, a request to change the conditions of the consent was rubber-stamped by the Timaru District Council in December – paving the way for the first stage of the retail complex to open before the access intersection has been completed.

McKenzie said the variation has impacted upon the state highway traffic flow in several ways.

“One of the major impacts is the congestion and queueing of the SH1 Hilton Highway/Evans St southbound traffic.’’

Further parts of the intersection upgrade and associated work yet to be completed include heavy-duty SH1 Evans St pavement construction that Waka Kotahi understands will be completed within the next 12 months.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic on Timaru’s State Highway 1, near The Showgrounds intersection on Wednesday.

The Taitarakihi Creek box culvert is also yet to be installed, with work to be done for Waka Kotahi - combined with the pavement upgrade of The Showgrounds development - and the proposed replacement water main by the council is still to be done.

The pavement and culvert work form part of the permanent intersection works at The Showgrounds and is required as part of the developers’ resource consent, which needs to be completed by March 2024, McKenzie said.

But, mayor Nigel Bowen said the final solution needed to come sooner, and “the developer needs to pay’’.

“It’s as simple as that, and we’ll keep putting the pressure on, and obviously it’s going to be topical until there is a solution.

“The cost to business, as far as trucks caught on those roads not being able to access the port in a timely manner, let alone residents and frustrations.’’

McKenzie warned residents and motorists could face further woes, with

Jellicoe St and Bridge Rd, north of the intersection, expected to be affected by the changes.

“Locals who regularly use these roads will find that left turns out onto SH1 will work, but right turns may not be as straightforward at times of peak traffic flows, so we expect locals will find and use alternative routes.’’

Freight traffic has to use SH1, particularly if it is heading south or to or from the port, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Traffic along SH1, just before The Showgrounds intersection, in Timaru on Wednesday.

“Our safety engineers are working and will continue to work on further road safety mitigations with The Showgrounds developer and Timaru District Council staff.’’

McKenzie said anyone applying for a resource consent has to do their own traffic modelling to show the effect of their proposal.

The council’s resource consent planner has to take this into account when deciding whether to grant a consent, he said.

“Once the consent is granted, Waka Kotahi which manages state highways, Timaru District which manages local roads and road users who use local roads and state highways, have to deal with how these changes translate into reality.’’

It was decided to instal traffic signals at the intersection, instead of a roundabout, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Motorists going through the intersection on Wednesday.

“There is limited room for a roundabout at this intersection and given most of the traffic is on SH1, the side street traffic would not be well served by a roundabout.’’

Councillor Stu Piddington raised concerns about the matter at Tuesday’s meeting and said he had received a lot of complaints.

The council’s group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon told the meeting it was a temporary solution to allow the traffic into The Showgrounds.

“We agree totally that it’s causing huge traffic issues, and we have raised the issue with Waka Kotahi on many occasions.

“I understand they are coming down next week to have a review of it and there are some options they can make in tweaking those signals.’’

Dixon said when the “final arrangement is in place it should be a lot better and much more efficient, but the developer has to do that.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Motors travel through the intersection on the day Countdown opened at The Showgrounds, on March 9.

Piddington also questioned the need to keep Grants Rd closed.

“Grants Rd is still closed for no apparent reason, Bridge St looks totally dangerous. If you’re travelling south there’s bound to be an accident.’’

Dixon said “the developer is required to have the final arrangement in place before another stage of that development is approved, so there is no fixed timeline’’.

Dixon said the council is working with Waka Kotahi at a local and regional level, and the next step is to raise it to a national level.

Redwood Group has been approached for comment.