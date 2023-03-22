Timaru's CPlay playground work to begin in April

CPlay committee members at Caroline Bay on Tuesday, from left, Roselyn Fauth, and daughter, Annabelle, 4, Chris Fauth, Lucas Mills, 14, Graham Ward, Max Mills, 11, Sarah Mills, Indie Mills, 7, Leanne Prendeville, Lynette Wilson, Brent Birchfield, Felicity, 7, Hugo, 5, and Alice Brice, and Medinella Fauth, 8. Members Owen Jackson and John Rushton are absent.

The security fences are up and work will begin on a new state-of-the-art playground at Timaru’s Caroline Bay next month.

Work on the site of the $2.98 million state-of-the-art playground began on Wednesday, in preparation for the earth work in April, with about $150,000 still to raise for the project, CPlay chairman and corporate fundraising Owen Jackson said.

While the paddling pool, courts, barbecues and bike skills park remain open, the rest of the playground has now been fenced off to allow work to begin.

At this stage, the committee intends to keep the original playground’s mouse wheel, horse and rope pyramid.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A digger can be seen at the Caroline Bay playground on Wednesday morning.

However, it will have a better idea of the conditions of the items and what it will take to restore and relocate them after they are out of the ground.

The rest of the equipment will be stored by the Timaru District Council for future use.

Jackson said it was a relief to get the project to this stage, and it would be exciting to see its progress over the coming months.

“The committee is really, really pleased,’’ Jackson said.

CPlay volunteer Roselyn Fauth said while it had been sad to say goodbye to the playground at the Bay that she was “so familiar with’’, committee members had been imagining the day work would begin on the project for more than four years.

“Many of us have played here as kids and brought children down here to play,’’ Fauth said.

“Some of the equipment goes back to the ‘60s, so it's served us well. Now that the current playground is at the end of its life, it makes sense to invest in quality and meaningful play opportunities for children.

“This playground can help to inspire our kids to play, in a more meaningful way, because ultimately our children are important, they deserve to play, and by giving them the best we can, we can see them thrive.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Work at the Caroline Bay playground on Wednesday morning.

The embankment slide will also remain, while the white tables besides the courts will go to make room for a swale and flying fox, the committee says.

Some of the tables near the paddling pool have been renovated and will remain.

Construction is projected to be finished by late September/early October.

The build, which has included a massive fundraising effort from the community, and a council contribution, was originally estimated to cost $2.2m, but in June 2022, the committee behind the project announced this had risen by 15% because of increased costs. This rose to $2.98m in November 2022.

The council will take ownership and be responsible for maintaining the community-led upgrade once the project is complete.