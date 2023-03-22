Council pencils in $5m for repairs to $4m Timaru car park

The Timaru District Council’s car park building on Sophia St is facing an uncertain future.

Repairs to Timaru’s Sophia St car park could cost more than the $4 million it cost to build the 12-year-old multi-level building.

Timaru District Council group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon revealed, under questioning from Cr Sally Parker at Tuesday’s council meeting, “$5m has been put aside as a provision for future works on that car park”.

The top floor of the building had been closed since October 2022 when the council “temporarily” closed the whole building for four weeks, for an evaluation of its durability for its new building standards (NBS) rating.

At the end of the four-week period, council reopened the building except the top floor, saying that part would remain closed “until further notice while investigations continue”.

A building below 34% of NBS is considered earthquake-prone, and Tuesday’s agenda said “to meet minimum earthquake standards building, repairs and potential strengthening work will be required”.

As recently as March 6, the council said it was confident the building “remains safe”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Questions to staff from Timaru District Councillor Sally Parker revealed that up to $5m has been put aside for repairs to the car parking building on Sophia St.

On Tuesday, Parker queried Dixon on the $5m set aside.

“Can we tease that out? Because that seems like a lot of money for something that from my previous conversations was never going to cost that much,” Parker asked.

“Where are we getting the $5m from, in getting to that total?”

Dixon said council staff were “still working through the actual engineering side of it”.

“We are doing the earthquake assessment at the moment,” Dixon said.

“We do not know what the (building’s) actual rating is at this stage, but we do know there are some structural issues through the construction of it that definitely needs repairing, and we suspect that there will probably be extra strengthening work as well.”

Dixon said the money was “a provision”, but added “it could come in less”. “It could potentially come in more too.”

“It just seems like a lot of money, from our previous conversations that I’ve had with you, Mr Dixon, when we talked about the strengthening of that car park,” Parker replied.

“It is reasonably conservative,” Dixon said, “and the fact is if we have to do some major structural restrengthening work, then the funding will be there for that.”

Later in the annual plan debate, Cr Stu Piddington, when questioning some of the planned projects in the Annual Plan, asked whether it would be it cheaper to buy a piece of flat land and put the car park somewhere else.