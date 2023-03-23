Timaru family's beloved cat finally returns after 'quite the adventure'

Sarah Curry and her cat Lucy, who returned home earlier this week, after being missing since October.

Cat owners have long turned to microchipping for identification and assurance if their cat goes missing.

However, it would seem the system is not 100% reliable, and for Sarah Curry, a non-scanning microchip meant she was separated from her beloved Lucy for longer than necessary.

And issues with microchips are not uncommon, as chips can migrate around the animal’s body, or sometimes a different scanner is needed to read them, a vet practice manager says.

Lucy’s mishap was “quite the adventure’' for the 7-year-old cat, Curry said.

The issue arose when Curry, and her partner, bought a house and moved from Brenda St to Le Cren St, in Timaru, in October.

She kept her black cat inside after the move to help her get used to her new home.

“She got antsy being cooped up all the time,’’ Curry said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lucy the cat and owner Sarah Curry are happy to have been reunited.

So she let the cat out of the cat flap at night-time, and she came back, but in the morning the cat was gone.

Curry said her beloved pet had always been a homebody, and was always waiting outside for her when she got home from work.

When Lucy did not return, her owner put a lost cat post on social media.

“A couple of black cats that had been found came up and me and my partner took them to the vets to get microchipped, but none were Lucy.’’

But then Timaru woman Rebecca Smith posted a photo of a cat she had found on Beverley Rd in January that looked just like Lucy, and Curry was convinced she had found her missing moggy.

“I dropped everything and went to see if it was her, and was adamant it was.’'

However, when she took the cat to the vet to be microchipped she was told the animal did not have a microchip.

“We dropped her back to the lady who had found her, and she ended up keeping her.’’

Curry had almost given up on finding Lucy until Tuesday when she got a call from a veterinarian in town.

“The lady who found the cat in Beverley Rd took the cat to get desexed and microchipped, and was told the cat was microchipped, and she was mine.

“When the vet called it was such a shock, I’m still in shock.’’

Lucy was returned to Curry on Tuesday. “I can’t believe she’s home.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lucy the cat, and owner Sarah Curry.

She adopted Lucy, a 2-year-old from the SPCA, five years ago and described her as a “very special cat’’.

“Even the vet said she was an unusual cat and very friendly.’’

She said after five months apart her heart “is now full’’.

However, she urged anyone who finds a stray cat to take it to the vet to check for a microchip, instead of just posting about it on social media.

“And if the vets say the cat doesn’t have one please ask them to double-check, we could have had Lucy home a lot sooner, but unfortunately this happened.’’

Smith said her family, who had renamed the cat BoJack, were sad to see her go, but happy she had been reunited with her owner.

“I had just come back from travelling in the holidays, in January, and after a week or so of being back I noticed another cat hanging around,’’ she said.

After picking her up, Smith realised the black cat hanging around her house, wasn’t her own black cat, so she put a post on social media saying she had found her.

After Curry had discovered the cat was not hers, or so she thought, another family thought she was theirs but then after a weekend at that home, the family decided she was too friendly to be their pet.

“We ended up back with her again, and in the end we decided we would keep her.’’

A trip to the vet this week ended in a surprise phone call from the surgery at 1pm to say the cat was Curry’s.

“We were shocked.

“And a little bit sad too and the kids loved her, but we’re also really happy she’s found her people again.’’

Timaru’s Family Vet practice manager Jamie Crilly said microchips, particularly older ones, could often move around animals’ bodies.

“Typically they are put in the neck,’’ Crilly said.

“But we have found them in legs, down the spine.’’

He said if veterinarians at the clinic knew an animal was microchipped, and it did not read on their scanner, they would search further around its body.

“And also we would change the scanner.’’

He said older microchips could sometimes be more difficult to read, and other factors, such as a magnetic cat flap may have an impact on its readability.

However, Crilly said microchips were a “fantastic tool’’ for pet owners.

“You just need to look at the statistics from the Christchurch earthquakes where animals with microchips were returned to their homes far sooner than those that weren’t.’’