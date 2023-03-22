Council's hands out for 13.3% increase in Timaru District rates haul

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen suggests councillors turn off their phones and social media for a week after a decision on the 2023-2024 rates take.

The Timaru District Council has put forward a proposal for a 13.3% hike in the rates take for 2023-2024, citing plenty of extenuating causes.

The figure is not final, with council going to the public for consultation over what is a proposal, along with support for Cr Stu Piddington’s suggestion that staff revisit figures to see where they can further reduce costs.

Council staff tabled five options at Tuesday’s meeting with a 129-page draft plan tabled along with a 20-page cover document. Option 1 was preferred by staff with advantages including a mid-range increase, no changes to levels of service, a deficit matching that forecast in year 3 of the Long Term Plan (LTP), no breach of the debt cap with the credit rating expected to be unaffected.

Other options were 5.4%, 9.5%, and 10.5% increases, which would all move some costs to future generations while option 5 was a 21.6% increase “which will be unpalatable to the community”.

“One of the critical assumptions is that we didn't want to borrow anything more than what was planned in the LTP,” council’s strategy and corporate planning manager, Mark Low, said.

“Our debt cap rises to 173% in annual plan year, against the forecast in the LTP at 174%.”

The report listed eight issues that are impacting council’s budget, work programme and ability to deliver: Ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic; Government reform programme and policy reprioritisation; Russia – Ukraine War; inflationary pressures and cost escalations; increased pressure on cost of living; effect of Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events; interest rate rises.

New key projects listed were remediation of the Peel Forest landfill, structural issues for the Sophia St car park, Timaru’s water supply microfiltration, the transport choices programme and fluoridation.

Other key projects already planned for 2023-24 include the Theatre Royal/Heritage Hub project, Aorangi Stadium and park, Citytown CBD upgrade project, Seadown water supply upgrade, Timaru airport terminal upgrade, Aigantighe Art Gallery strengthening and refurbishments, CPlay playground and Talbot St, Geraldine sewer upgrade.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Demolition of the Caroline Bay playground started on Wednesday morning to make way for the new CPlay playground.

In determining cost increases from one year to the next, the report from staff said council, along with most other councils, use the Business and Economic Research Ltd (Berl) local government cost index.

“This is a cost index prepared by Berl regarding cost drivers for the local government sector,” the report said.

“In effect, it is the inflation experienced by the sector.

“When preparing the LTP 2021-31, Berl forecast the cost increases for Year 3 at 2.5%. For the 2023/24 Annual Plan round, Berl have revised this cost index to 4.5% for capital and 4.2% for operating expenditure.

“Council has proceeded on the basis of the Berl numbers as the best objective and independent evidence available. This has been used for the forecast budgets for 2023/24.”

Before the vote on options, Cr Michelle Pye said she was sitting with Option 1. “I feel we've got to fund what we are spending on at the moment.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Michelle Pye was in favour of the preferred option 1. (File photo)

Cr Allan Booth said that “considering that inflation was around 7.5% and there have been significant increases, 13 is not that pleasant, but I'm probably of same mind as Cr Pye”.

Cr Owen Jackson: “I'm sitting on option 4, 10.5%. (I) Sort of worked it out to be about $1 per day average rates per household in the Timaru District, so I feel pretty comfortable with that”.

Mayor Nigel Bowen: “I probably err on the higher side myself. I know now reading between the lines the LTP is going to be tough, so the more we do now the better off we are because we've got that rate in, and I know it is some challenging conversations, just once we make a decision turn off your phones and your social media for a week.”

Cr Gavin Oliver: “I’m probably at 9.5%. People are doing it tough, got a 10% rate rise from ECan to deal with as well. I'm a bit like Stu and challenge the teams to go away and see if they can find some savings.”

Cr Peter Burt: “This is probably a time to be courageous if you're worried about what people think and what that effect is going to be on you, you’ve got that comfort on knowing that you’ve got the first year of this term, but that will make it easier in the third year when we get into this LTP. Everyone is in a climate where the increases are there. If I was going to do anything it would have to be option 1.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Councillor Gavin Oliver, left, is in favour of a 9.5% increase, while Councillor Scott Shannon, prefers the 13.3% increase.

Cr Sally Parker: “I support Cr Jackson on option 4 on 10.5% which is a lot more palatable. We have been courageous Cr Burt. We did a big increase two years ago, so I would also support Cr Piddington with his remarks to the officers to go back and see if there is any way if we can trim the fat off a little bit more.”

Cr Stacey Scott: “Unfortunately, with inflation running at over 7% and the economic impacts of the pandemic, I would have to support option 1 as well.”

Cr Scott Shannon: “I look at all these figures and think this is going to hurt. I do know that the 13% ... is an investment in the future years and I know that each year after that it will be easier because we have shifted the base to match the actual costs, and I get that. When we look at the actual figure and what it means every week, percentages don't always tell the dollar story. The actual dollar story for most people is not as scary as the percentage is ... I would have to start with option 1 and see what happens with the consultation.”

Shannon’s motion for option 1, with Cr Scott seconding, was carried seven votes against two, with Piddington and Jackson against.