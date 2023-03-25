Vandals leave ratepayers with $10k bill for lift repairs

The lift at Timaru’s piazza has been out of action after it was vandalised in January.

A lift providing access between Timaru’s Caroline Bay and a main street will soon be back in action after vandals kicked the doors in two months ago, leaving ratepayers with yet another hefty repair bill.

Timaru councillor Stu Piddington raised the concerns about the lift at a Timaru District Council meeting on Tuesday, asking staff to update the community on when it was expected to be back in working order.

The council’s group manager infrastructure Andrew Dixon said the lift had been vandalised and closed after the doors were kicked in on January 19.

Dixon said the council had ordered new doors for the glass lift, and they had arrived in the country this week. The door’s cost about $10,000, he said.

A council spokesperson said the doors were expected to be fitted on Friday and the lift should be operating again the same day.

Piddington asked whether there was any CCTV footage of the vandalism, so those responsible could be held to account.

Dixon replied saying that following significant damage done by vandals in 2019, which required a complete rebuild of the lift, the council had installed more cameras in the area.

Dixon confirmed the vandalism had been reported to police.

On Friday, the council spokesperson said police had identified two youths who were responsible for the damage.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff An inside view of the Timaru’s piazza lift on Thursday.

In March 2019, vandals broke into the lift’s plant room damaging an electrical circuit board panel, the hydraulic electrical system and a door mechanism at the base of the lift. They also dumped a large amount of diesel into the piazza fountain.

Work to repair the vandalism only began in May 2021, after delays in sourcing parts and delays due to the pandemic.

At the time, Dixon said new safety and security enhancements such as lighting, CCTV cameras, and an alarm system were included in the repairs.