$3.61m contract signals design start to Theatre Royal project

A computer sketch from March 21, 2023, of how Timaru's Theatre Royal and Heritage Hub development Stafford St frontage may look at its expected finish date in June 2025.

The suggestion that more money could be sought for the $57.1m Theatre Royal/Heritage Hub project fired up a Timaru District councillor on Tuesday.

Cr Stacey Scott’s frustrations emerged as council unanimously awarded a $3.61m contract to Southbase Construction Limited for the completion of a developed and detailed design of the two-stage design and construction contract for a project that has been mired in cost controversies since unveiled in November 2019 with cost of $24m.

“This makes my blood boil a little around the language that is used about additional or further elements,” Scott said about seven-page report from Nicole Timney, the council’s manager of property services and client representatives.

“I made it very clear back in November there is no additional elements.

READ MORE:

* Council's hands out for 13.3% increase in Timaru District rates haul

* Call for pause on Theatre Royal project

* Early work underway for revamp of Timaru's Theatre Royal



“The $57.1m is all this project can cost, and I continue to see language that would reference that we have the appetite for additional things and I just wanted to have it recorded that I do not support that kind of language in a report that we've made it clear that there is no more money.”

Points 18 and 20 were singled out by Scott with the following sentences highlighted:

It is at this stage that discussions for inclusion of further elements are programmed and any additions brought into the design.

All agreed additions will be priced and brought back to Council in the developed phase of the developed and detailed design contract for discussion and confirmation before inclusion in the final detailed design phase of the contract.

“You have your mandate. You need to start really thinking about how we are doing that,” Cr Scott said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Theatre Royal, left, and the historic former Criterion/Excelsior hotel site on Stafford St, Timaru. The former hotel’s facade will be included in the $57.1m redevelopment of the theatre and building of a heritage hub. Photo taken March 23, 2023.

Timney said they understood there is “no movement to bring further things back”.

However, Timney said there are still “some areas that have been contemplated, and we've not got them in there, so we haven't priced them, but if during any further conversations there are anything else that gets added that is the element, so we are aware of within budget we don't wish to add any more to that”.

“We feel we've thoroughly talked to stakeholders. If you feel that there is more that should or could come into the building as a variation then it is an added element that gets brought to the table.”

Scott also queried timings around some construction possibly starting before council receives the full construction costs, with a decision due in February 2024.

Timney said early works meant civil works like some demolition of the back end of the historic Criterion/Excelsior hotel site.

“What happens if we can't afford the build in February 2024, and you’ve started early works construction?” Scott asked.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District councillor Stacey Scott makes a point about the Theatre Royal development at a council meeting in December 2022.

Timney said with the Criterion it was “either we leave it as is, or we take it down”.

“So to take it down allows better use of a green space if you don't do anything further. And the works to create a new driveway can be put on hold.

“As we are working through the development detail we start to get an indication of some of the numbers what would come forward.

“We know that we have a set budget. Southbase are very aware that there is absolutely no appetite to go past a ring-fenced number that we are working with.

“So if you don't wish any early works packages to be brought forward, and that was also working with MBIE, to get some activity on the site, we will hold off all those early works and wait until the full construction.”

Timaru District Council/Supplied A computer sketch from March 21, 2023, of how Timaru's Theatre Royal and Heritage Hub development Stafford Street frontage may look at its expected finish date in June 2025.

Cr Stu Piddington asked who approves the early works?

“I'm a bit like Stacey. I would want to know what they are and why we are doing them early.”

Timney said such work would go to the project’s reference group as well as the council.

“What we are trying to do is speed up some of the time element to get forward into the construction by doing a lot of those early ... moving of earth to create the car park platform and the drive way down and then remove the back of the Criterion and shore up the front so that we get ready to go straight into civil works. That will all be costed.

“If you chose you don’t wish to do that and wait for that to come in the full construction, it is still within the construction amount we've allocated. It just means we're asking them to start some of these works a little bit sooner...”

Cr Sally Parker wanted to know what the early work on the hotel could be costing in the way of maintenance “at the moment” and what ongoing costs there could be with early construction “while we wait for the rest of it to catch up”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A view of the historic former Criterion/Excelsior hotel site from under its verandah on Stafford St, Timaru. The building’s facade is planned to be a key feature of the redevelopment of the area. Picture taken March 23, 2023.

“There would be some costs in regards to shoring up the front of the Criterion because we are keeping the facade, and we have to make sure we’ve got containers on either side,” Timney said.

“At the moment it is propped up so that propping would remain and there would be some propping inside, but we would also have to make sure we make that safe for the rest of the work that we need to do because there will be people on the ground.

“So getting that all in and doing further geo works investigation and channelling ready for all of the stormwater and other services that are going underground.

“That is the sort of work that would go on and pre the full construction. There would be some cost, but the project is under way at that point.”

The project's new timeline is: