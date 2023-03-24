Former Timaru council manager takes top role at CSI Fish and Game

Steve McKnight when he worked as operations manager at Fonterra Clandeboye.

Newly-appointed Central South Island Fish and Game chief executive Steve McKnight says he has landed his dream job.

“I’ve been a life-long hunter and fisher and wanted it to be as part of a career,” he said.

“I’ve had a goal to have this as a career since I was a teenager. It’s taken awhile.”

McKnight said his interest in the outdoors started aged five when his mother took him duck shooting in North Canterbury.

He replaces Jay Graybill who retired after 31 years in the Temuka-based position.

McKnight’s previous job was as the Timaru District Council’s transformation manager, which he held from December, preceded by 12 months as group manager commercial and strategy.

“It went well,” McKnight said of his time with the council. “But to lead an organisation like this has been a dream, and so I decided to have a go.

“I want to carry on the great legacy Jay Graybill left. A lot will be on the use of habitat, species management and water quality.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Steve McKnight says he is taking on the legacy left behind by Graybill (file photo).

He aimed to work for future generations to ensure they had a habitat for fishing and hunting, and also those here now.

“I’m really looking forward to enhancing experiences in the Central South Island. At the end of the day the licence holders pay for us, we have to look after them.”

Prior to his time at the council, McKnight worked 15 years for Fonterra at Clandeboye, his last position being site operations manager.

He started at Fish and Game on Monday.

Retired police officer Linn Koevoet, of Glenavy, a council member since December 2009, was appointed chair at the council’s meeting in February.

"We are very pleased to have someone of Steve’s capability, experience, enthusiasm and personality join our small team,” Koevoet said.

"In my new role as chair, I look forward to working with my fellow volunteer councillors and Steve with a view to the future direction of how we best manage our treasured sports fish and game bird resources."

The council has experienced upheaval in recent years.

Dr Andrew Simpson was voted out as chair in October 2021.

Between March and June last year three councillors resigned and in June Simpson’s replacement Steve Bannister stepped down as chair and co-opted the Otago Fish and Game Council chairman Colin Weatherall to the position.