Nose-to-tail crash blocks lane on SH1 through Timaru

Traffic being diverted away from the crash on Thursday which happened about 400m north of the new retail development.

Just days after concerns about traffic congestion on a stretch of State Highway 1 through Timaru were raised, emergency services were called to a nose-to-tail crash in the area.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on SH1, at Oceanview, at 12.15pm on Thursday.

Police said there were no reports of injuries, but “it appears a lane was blocked for a short time”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident around 12:20pm; however, were not required.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police said no one was injured in the crash on Thursday but one lane was blocked for a period after the crash.

The nose-to-tail crash occurred just north of a new retail development which opened earlier this month.

On Tuesday, councillor Stu Piddington raised concerns about delays on the stretch of road and the safety of motorists as roadworks continued around the new development.

“Grants Rd is still closed for no apparent reason, Bridge St looks totally dangerous. If you’re travelling south there’s bound to be an accident,” he said.