ECan dive team checks Timaru port for biofouling nasties

The ECan biosecurity dive team in inspect the Timaru port area for unwanted organisms.

A dive team's search for marine pests in Timaru's port is unrelated to recent visits by a number of cruise ships.

The Environment Canterbury biosecurity team of Steve Palmer, and Chatham Islands-based divers Nick Cameron and Robyn Seymour, spent Thursday examining the hulls of vessels, wharf poles, sea walls, breakwaters and the fishing wharf, looking for unwanted organisms.

Palmer, ECan's biosecurity advisor for special projects, said the work complements surveys undertaken by the Ministry for Primary Industries' (MPI) high risk surveillance, and was not related to the high number of cruise ships to New Zealand, including Timaru, over the 2022-2023 summer.

Even though some cruise ships were ordered out of New Zealand waters because they failed biofouling standards, Palmer said the ships’ owners were generally good at keeping the hulls clean, and that was MPI's responsibility while they were more focussed on recreational vessels.

"We are particularly interested in vessels’ hulls as they move around and transport these pests.

"If we find anything we take a sample and send it off to Niwa (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) and if they positive ID it we go from there.”

Timaru was last searched two years ago, and the team was also scheduled to examine Akaroa and parts of the Lyttelton port area on this trip.

"It was not a great day to be in Timaru, as visibility was down to 300mm with a torch.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff ECan’s biosecurity dive team move in to examine a yacht moored in Timaru’s port.

"It was very slow-going. We didn't get to every wharf pole. We also targeted vessels of interest, sea walls, breakwaters and fishing wharf... any sort of hard structures."

Palmer said they would sample any "interesting finds" which would be sent to Niwa for a positive identification and then notification to MPI who would make decisions on further action.

"Marine pests can move so quickly and recreational vessels are very high on our watch list.

"You could have a yacht from Northland, where they pretty much have everything, and two days later the yacht could be in Akaroa or Timaru."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A diver from the ECan biosecurity team examines the hull of a boat in the Timaru port.

He said many of the marine pests they are looking for were already in the main Lyttelton port area and the ECan dive team's work was looking at whether they had spread to Timaru, Akaroa and to a lesser extent, Kaikōura.

“Mediterranean fanworms are probably at the top of the hit list, along with Steyla clava (clubbed tunicate) and anything else that just looks out of the ordinary.”

Niwa’s website said fanworms could form dense colonies of up to 1000 individuals per square metre that would exclude the settlement of other organisms.

“The presence of the Mediterranean fanworm in areas where mussels or oysters are located may affect their growth due to competition for food,” Niwa says.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A shag watches from a breakwater as members of ECan’s biosecurity dive team prepare for a surveillance dive in Timaru’s port.

It was a similar story for the Styela clava which could reach similar densities and could decrease the productivity of cultured species and increase aquaculture processing and harvesting costs.

“It also results in higher fuel and maintenance costs for vessels.”

Palmer confirmed they did not take any samples of interest from their Timaru work.

He also said the use of Chatham Islanders in the dive team dated back to 2016.

"The Chatham Islands produces $7m from its agriculture and $25m from its fishing activities but its underwater environment is often overlooked."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Two members of the ECan biosecurity dive team are ready to begin a search for unwanted organisms in Timaru’s port.

Palmer said MPI at the time said the underwater environment surveillance was not on their list as it wasn't considered a domestic port.

"The Chathams have a wealth of diving experience there, and it was put to their council about training some of the commercial divers up to standard for this role."

Palmer said the council agreed and there were now three divers plus himself and one other that form the ECan dive team that was called into help with the Canterbury surveys.