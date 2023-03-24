Rail crossing repairs shunt SH1 traffic onto local roads

State Highway 1 will be closed at a rail crossing that needs repairs, about 25km north of Timaru. (File photo)

Repairs to a rail crossing will disrupt State Highway 1 traffic flows between Timaru and Ashburton on Saturday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway will be closed north of Winchester from 6am-6pm with detours along local roads in place as traffic in both directions will be affected.

"The detours are split to ensure all traffic, including heavy vehicles, can be accommodated," Waka Kotahi says.

"Electronic signs are in place to pre-warn people of this closure."

If it is wet (MetService is forecasting showers), this work will be pushed out to the next suitably dry day.

Detour routes: