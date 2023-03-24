Rail crossing repairs shunt SH1 traffic onto local roads
Repairs to a rail crossing will disrupt State Highway 1 traffic flows between Timaru and Ashburton on Saturday.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway will be closed north of Winchester from 6am-6pm with detours along local roads in place as traffic in both directions will be affected.
"The detours are split to ensure all traffic, including heavy vehicles, can be accommodated," Waka Kotahi says.
"Electronic signs are in place to pre-warn people of this closure."
If it is wet (MetService is forecasting showers), this work will be pushed out to the next suitably dry day.
Detour routes:
- Northbound traffic will turn left onto Reilly Rd, right onto Hawke Rd then left back onto SH1.
- Southbound traffic will turn left onto Muff Rd, right onto Factory Rd, right onto Rise Rd then left back onto SH1, close to Winchester.