Ramadan: Timaru family welcomes holy month and explains its meaning

Dr Teh Arpah Zakaria talks about welcoming the holy month of Ramadan and what she cooked for the first day of the holy month.

It’s Friday night and in a house atop a hill on the outskirts of Timaru, Farhin and Faliqh Faris are eagerly awaiting the moment the sun begins to set.

The brothers watch as their mother,Dr Teh Arpah Zakaria, prepares delicious smelling food in the kitchen. She chops cucumbers and tomatoes grown in the family’s generous vegetable garden, while homemade soup simmers on the stove top, and chicken cooks in the oven.

It is the first day of Ramadan, and the Muslim family has not had anything to eat or drink since 5am that morning.

They will break their fast when the sun sets, and will fast every day between dawn and sunset for the whole of the month for Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dr Teh Zakaria and her husband Faris Radzuan and sons, back left Farhin Faris, 12, and Faliqh Faris, 14, on the first day of Ramadan on Friday.

A sacred month for Muslims, Ramadan is important to Zakaria and her family.

It was a way of feeling how those less fortunate live, and to express gratitude at all the blessings in life, she said.

“It [the fasting] is compulsory for all healthy adults who have reached puberty,’’ Zakaria said.

Her mother Jamilah Salleh has also travelled to stay with the family from Malaysia.

Zakaria said her life has been blessed since she moved to New Zealand from Malaysia 21 years ago to study medicine at Otago University.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dr Teh Zakaria prepares dinner in her Timaru home, ahead of breaking fast during Ramadan on Friday.

Zakaria’s first job was at Timaru Hospital 14 years ago, and she has stayed.

Now a GP at a Timaru medical centre, she said she also saw Ramadan as a good way of detoxing and exercising self-control.

She was also happy to share her experience with others, as a way of understanding her religion, she said.

“I have never felt unsafe in Timaru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Siblings Luqmanul Hakim, left, and Ibrahim Adham have sahur (a pre-dawn meal) before the start of the first day of Ramadan on Friday in Timaru.

“The people here are very friendly and amazing.’’

Zakaria said people could support those doing Ramadan by even taking part themselves, she knew of colleagues doing it with their Muslim workmates.

Her sons’ schools were also very supportive, she said.

While Zakaria knew some in the community were scared of Muslims, she put this down to not knowing what her faith meant.

“I’m quite well-known in the community,’’ she said.

“Initially people thought I was wearing a scarf because I was cold.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Faris Radzuan recites a prayer with his family on the first day of Ramadan.

Those that were scared following the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019, were welcomed to Timaru’s mosque (Masjid) which was opened to the public in 2021.

“People are scared of things they do not know about.

“The way I involve myself is to show people we can do something for Timaru.

“We are human beings.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An open day at the Timaru Islamic Centre in 2021.

The two-storey Bilal Mosque and Timaru Islamic Centre on Napier St was purchased by the Timaru Muslim Educational Trust for $425,000 in 2019.

Zakaria was project manager for the mosque, and with the growing Muslim community in the region there had also been a need for another project, she said.

“Our next project is funeral services for Muslim people.’’

Muslims only allow burial after death, and there is no embalming of the body, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dr Teh Zakaria at the family’s garden on the first day of Ramadan on Friday.

“The person is washed and bathed and buried on the same day.’’

There is also a particular depth the body needs to be buried at, and the deceased’s head needs to be facing towards Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, she said.

She said at the moment she, and her husband, had been helping with the burials, having to take the deceased to Christchurch.

A busy mother and doctor, Zakaria is happy in her kitchen, and garden, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A plate of salad from Zakaria’s garden.

The family is almost totally self-sufficient, the addition of solar power to the home she designed, will mean they achieve that goal, she said.

She said her husband, Faris Radzuan, who she met in Ōamaru, married her because he enjoyed her cooking so much.

In her garden, Zakaria picks tomatoes and chillis from abundant plants overflowing with fruit.

Carrots, potatoes and herbs are lush, growing in garden beds made from pallets by her husband.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Farhin Faris, 12, embraces his father, Faris Radzuan, after Maghrib prayers upon completing the first day of Ramadan on Friday.

In the background her rooster Carlos sings out, and her family helps pick fruit and vegetables.

Then it is inside, as the sun creeps teasingly lower in the sky, to prepare the last bits before dinner.

Taking the soup off the stove top, Zakaria’s husband jokes that you can always tell if someone has cheated in Ramadan as their food as been seasoned properly as the only way to know for sure is to taste test it while cooking.

“If someone makes something and there is enough sugar, or salt in it, they are not fasting,’’ he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dr Teh Zakaria and her mother, Jamilah Salleh, prepare the family’s fast breaking meal on Friday.

Then there is a call to prayer and the family sits at the table, praying before Zakaria dishes up their food.

It is a Malaysian-style dinner, with chicken, rice a soup, salsa and a tomato and cucumber salad, and soy.

Before they eat the meal, the family members each eat a dehydrated date.

Dessert is a glutinous rice fluff with a coconut or palm sugar with shredded coconut.

She said her sons enjoyed taking part in Ramadan as it was the only time the family usually had a dessert with dinner.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jamilah Salleh, left, Dr Teh Zakaria, Farhin Faris, 12, Faris Radzuan and Faliqh Faris, 14, prepare to break their fast on the first day of Ramadan.

And then it is time for the family to eat.

They will do it all again tomorrow.