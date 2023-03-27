International students welcomed back to Timaru District

Geraldine High School's international students with Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen, centre, at an official welcome at Caroline Bay.

International students have returned to schools in the Timaru District with 83 officially welcomed at a recent function.

The students, from America, China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Laos, attended a mayoral welcome at the Caroline Bay Hall on March 20.

"The mayoral welcome is a tradition unique to Timaru," said Education South Canterbury spokesperson Leonie Rasmussen.

Timaru is believed to the only area with such a welcome in place.

Rasmussen said the welcome had several key purposes: to have the mayor welcome all international students to the district; allow the students to connect across schools and meet each other; and to thank homestay families, teaching and support staff for their work in making the students' year ahead a successful one.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff International students at Roncalli College with special guests, including Rangitata MP Jo Luxton, third from left, and Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen centre rear.

Rasmussen said the last mayoral welcome was in February 2020.

"Due to Covid and travel restrictions no new international learners came into New Zealand to study in the district over 2020/2021.

"This year saw the return of international students to Timaru schools."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Craighead Diocesan High School's international students with special guests and staff.

Education providers in the Timaru District that have international students are Ara Institute of Canterbury, Craighead Diocesan School, Roncalli College, Timaru Boys’ High School, Timaru Girls’ High School, Mountainview High School, Gleniti Primary School, Geraldine High School and Opihi College.

The welcome featured performances from the Roncalli College kapa haka group and Mountainview High School's jazz band, while the guest speakers were district mayor Nigel Bowen and MP for Rangitata Jo Luxton.

Other special guests were Nigel Davenport (chief executive Venture Timaru), Barrie Suter (chairperson Timaru sister cities committee) and Katie Houston (general manager Multicultural Aoraki).