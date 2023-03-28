Large Timaru retailers to shift sites at the end of 2024

Timaru’s Briscoes on Monday. In November 2024 the site will become home to Smiths.

Two major retailers are on the move in Timaru, with one in negotiations for a spot at the region’s newest and largest retail complex.

The lease for Briscoes, at 77 Evans St/ State Highway 1, Timaru, will expire on October 31, 2024, with incoming tenant Smiths’ (formerly Smiths City) set to commence a new lease on November 1, 2024, a listing on Trade Me says. The Timaru Herald understands the building has also since been sold.

On Monday, Briscoe Group managing director Rod Duke confirmed it had been in negotiations with Redwood Group for a spot at Timaru’s The Showgrounds “for a while’’.

He said the negotiations were “ongoing’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Smiths is located at 5 Stafford St.

Ideally the company’s other brand Rebel Sport would move to The Showgrounds from Stafford St, but at the moment negotiations with Redwood Group were still “incomplete’’ and it was staying in the main street, he said.

“Our intention would be to put them both together as we did in Ashburton, and in Dunedin we’ve got them together,’’ Duke said.

“That’s our model.’’

In 2021, Duke told The Timaru Herald a shift to The Showgrounds was one of the options being considered for the merging of the two major brands into one building.

“We consider Timaru a primary South Island location for both our brands, and we are enthusiastic at the prospect of establishing an upgraded Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport Store,’’ he said at the time.

Smiths did not want to comment on the move.

In 2009, it moved from its location on Timaru’s Stafford St to 5 Stafford St.

At the time, Smiths City Group managing director Rick Hellings said the move was mainly about having more space.

Countdown Timaru was the first store to open at the new Showgrounds retail development on March 9.

Bed Bath and Beyond and Look Sharp stores have also opened there, with St Pierre’s Sushi, Black and White Coffee Cartel, Bunnings Warehouse and Lone Star also signed up for the first stage of the development.

Redwood Group has been approached for comment.