Arrests in Ōamaru after search warrant executed

Two people are facing drugs and firearms charges after police executed a search warrant in Ōamaru on Friday.

Police, including the Armed Offender Squad from Dunedin, negotiators, and dog units assisted in the search warrant on Tees St.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

The man, charged with unlawful possession of firearm, appeared in the Timaru District Court on Saturday and remanded to appear in the Ōamaru District Court on April 5.

The woman is due to appear in Ōamaru on Wednesday.