Drink-driving arrests dominate Timaru police activity
Four arrests for drink-driving dominated police activity around Timaru over the weekend.
Sergeant Dylan Murray's list of offences showed all four drivers - two males and two females - were under 30 with one under-20.
A 27-year-old man who blew 767 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, was the first of the four, when he was stopped in James St, Timaru, at 11.30pm on Friday.
A 25-year-old woman was charged after blowing 735mcg when stopped on Douglas St on Saturday while on Sunday a 26-year-old man stopped on Hatton St blew 443mcg.
A 19-year-old woman stopped on Port Loop Rd on Sunday blew 190mcg (the limit for under-20-year-olds is zero).
Other weekend incidents include:
- The driver of car which crashed into a parked car on Theodosia St (State Highway 1) was taken to Timaru Hospital for treatment. Sergeant Dylan Murray said the car had "veered into the parked car".
- An 18-year-old man was issued with a driving licence suspension for excess demerit points on Friday.
- A Geraldine man was charged with breaching a protection order at 9.30am on Friday.
- A man and two women received warnings over drugs-related issues in Le Cren St, Timaru, on Friday. The trio, aged 34, 34 and 37, were warned for the possession of cannabis, cannabis utensils and possession of methamphetamine utensils.
- A man and a woman, both aged 28, were warned for breaching bail at 4.15pm on Saturday in Timaru.
- A Timaru man was charged with breaching a protection order in Douglas St, Timaru, on Saturday.
- A 38-year-old woman was charged with breaching a protection order on Belfield St at 9.30am on Monday.