Drink-driving arrests dominate Timaru police activity

The highest breath-alcohol reading was 767mcg as police in Timaru apprehended four drink-drivers over the weekend.

Four arrests for drink-driving dominated police activity around Timaru over the weekend.

Sergeant Dylan Murray's list of offences showed all four drivers - two males and two females - were under 30 with one under-20.

A 27-year-old man who blew 767 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, was the first of the four, when he was stopped in James St, Timaru, at 11.30pm on Friday.

A 25-year-old woman was charged after blowing 735mcg when stopped on Douglas St on Saturday while on Sunday a 26-year-old man stopped on Hatton St blew 443mcg.

A 19-year-old woman stopped on Port Loop Rd on Sunday blew 190mcg (the limit for under-20-year-olds is zero).

Other weekend incidents include: