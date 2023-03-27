Protection work for Waitarakao Washdyke coastal lagoon's drainage pipes

An aerial view of the Waitarakao Washdyke coastal lagoon's drainage pipes that are to get extra protection.

Work is about to start on improving drainage pipes at the Waitarakao Washdyke coastal lagoon just north of Timaru.

The securing of the Waitarakao Washdyke outlet pipes will provide protection for the pipes and reduce the flooding risk, Environment Canterbury says.

Work will begin in early April on the $232,350 project that is co-funded through the Covid-19 shovel-ready projects from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Kānoa Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit (64%) and the remainder by ECan through a combination of partner contributions and operational funding/rates.

“The Waitarakao Washdyke is one of the few remaining coastal lagoons in Waitaha Canterbury and is an area of significant value,” ECan says.

The regional council manages the pipes which provide outlets for land drainage, some lagoon water, land and underground water.

“With an increase in severe weather events and rising sea levels due to climate change, the pipes are at risk of being damaged.”

ECan says the physical works require temporarily blocking water from the pipes, removing the water from the works area by pump, and pouring concrete around the pipes. The pipes will be concealed by the concrete, as they are at the seaward end.

ECAN/Stuff An aerial view of the work area highlighted in the oval shape. The thin red led is the cut to be made for a fish passage. The third red line is where the drain will be temporarily dammed.

"To maintain fish passage while the works are under way, a path will be cut from the sea to the lagoon."

ECan says the structure is located on a reef that is of high mahinga kai value for mana whenua, homing īnanga and tuna (eels). It also hosts an impressive array of native manu (birds) including kuaka/bar-tailed godwit, karoro/black-billed gull, and tūturiwhatu/dotterel.

“As a native ecological habitat, the lagoon’s importance has been colonially recognised since at least 1907, when it was gazetted as a wildlife sanctuary refuge.

“Today the area continues to be used by the wider community for fishing and recreational purposes.”

ECAN/Supplied Waitarakao Washdyke coastal lagoon's drainage pipes to get protection.

Five years ago, council extended the pipes inland and now, with the reinforcement of the structure, it is aiming to protect these values in the future.

ECan says significant flood protection, biodiversity and community projects like this have been made possible due to the Government’s one-off Covid-19 response shovel-ready funding.

The lagoon is threatened by coastal erosion from rising sea levels due to climate change, and events across the country have highlighted the urgent need to remediate outdated flood protection infrastructure.

Each year, regional and unitary councils invest about $200 million in flood protection schemes.

“With ageing structures unable to meet the levels of service expected by communities against the challenge of climate change, this is expected to fall short of what’s needed by $150 million per annum,” ECan says.