South Canterbury Mini Golf Champs to be held on two courses again

South Canterbury Mini Golf Championships organiser Carl Black prepares for this weekend’s event at two courses in the region – one being at the Shearer’s Quarters which he owns.

The organiser of an event being held in two Timaru locations hopes contestants will chip in at the last minute, with only hours left to register.

Fewer than expected entry numbers have meant entries have been extended for the South Canterbury Mini Golf Championships to be held on Saturday at the Shearer’s Quarters and Caroline Bay mini golf courses.

Organiser Carl Black said more entries were needed for the championships being held for the second time, and the deadline had been extended from March 25, to midnight on Wednesday.

“You get to play two courses – 36 holes in total and there are some great prizes up for grabs,’’ Black said.

The championships have been organised four times, but only been held twice, because of Covid-19, he said.

Black said the competition had been well-supported by South Canterbury businesses and the winner with the best scorecard of 36 holes between both courses would receive flights and accommodation to compete in the New Zealand championships held in Wellington.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Karyn Daly, left, Black and Tash Nolan enjoy a round of mini golf at the Shearer’s Quarters on Tuesday.

He put the fewer entry numbers down to it being “a typical Timaru thing’’ where people often entered things at the last minute.

“The competition is not something you can just turn up to on the day.

“I have to organise the volunteers to do the scoring, so everything is above board and honest.’’

With the region’s businesses getting behind the event, he said the community now needed to do the same.

The entry fee had been dropped by $10 this year for adults, to $20, and it was $10 for junior entrants – aged 8 to 16.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Taking part in the 2021 South Canterbury Mini Golf Championships at the Shearer’s Quarters are Jess Hewitson, of Timaru, left, James Astrop, of Auckland, and Alice McNeill, of Timaru.

“For example it’s $7.50 just to play here, so it’s a good deal.’’

He had noticed mini golf had been particularly popular at his Seadown cafe over the summer.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and money improving our course here and a lot of people out there are playing mini golf.’’

He described the competition as “a lot of fun’’ and as the Caroline Bay and Shearer’s Quarters courses were now part of the national championships they were up to standard.

“That’s a big plus for South Canterbury.’’

Those wanting to enter can at: theshearersquarters.co.nz/sc-mini-golf-champs/ before midnight Wednesday.