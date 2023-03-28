Predatory Timaru public toilet peeper admits waiting to watch females

The toilet block at Timaru’s Caroline Bay freedom camping area where Craig McNicholl waited inside the women’s section to watch.

Pliers and a spanner were the tools of a peeper who has admitted waiting in the cubicle of a Timaru public toilet to watch females.

Craig John Clifford McNicholl was inside the female public toilets at the Caroline Bay freedom camping area at 11.10pm on January 9 when he was disturbed by a female member of the public intending to use them.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to do an indecent act in a public place when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

“You have a history for similar offending,” Judge Dravitzki noted in convicting McNicholl and remanding him on bail for sentencing on July 4.

READ MORE:

* Drink-driving arrests dominate Timaru police activity

* Arrests in Ōamaru after search warrant executed

* Vandals damage Massey Memorial, paint over bronze relief and shatter marble dome

* Promising sportsman's prospects improve after brush with drugs, the Mob and the court



Police prosecutor Sergeant Ian Howard, reading from the summary of facts, said “the defendant stated that he went there and entered the female toilets with the intention to watch females in the bathroom”.

The January 9 incident was less than a month after a similar incident was reported at the toilets with a camper saying there was a hole between two cubicles, closed with paper during the day, and open at night.

“...I got a weird feeling – found out that a guy was sitting in the other toilet,” the camper said on social media.

Police were informed at the time and the Timaru District Council admitted there was a hole between the cubicles and launched a check for signs of vandalism at all its public toilet facilities.

Howard said the female public toilets where McNicholl was had four cubicles side-by-side and a changing area”.

“As far as police are aware the defendant identifies as a male.”

Howard said McNicholl was in the cubicle at the far end of the toilet with “a pair of pliers and an adjustable spanner” which he used to “remove bolts from the cubicle wall to be able to see into the next stall”.

“He remained in this cubicle intending to wait for a female to use the adjacent toilet, so he could peer through the holes.

“The defendant was disturbed by a female member of the public who was intending to use the toilet and who had prior knowledge of the potential for predatory behaviours at this particular public toilet.”