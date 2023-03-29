Contracting costs exceeding Mackenzie District Council's staffing budget

A financial report on the Mackenzie District Council’s year to date was tabled at its monthly meeting in Fairlie on Tuesday. (File photo)

Staff shortages are burning the Mackenzie District Council's budget through the need to use consultants or contractors.

A late agenda item on council's finances to the council's meeting in Fairlie on Tuesday confirmed there were “a number of vacancies throughout the council” and that just over $1 million had been spent on consultants and contractors so far in the 2022-2023 financial year.

This cost had only partially been offset by savings in the personnel budgets.

“The contracting costs for vacant staff positions will continue until staff recruitment is successful (these obviously exceed the staff budgets in those areas although are partially offset by the related underspend in personnel costs - $650,000),” the report by the council's management accountant Jo Hurst and manager finance Sandy Hogg, said.

“We are currently undertaking a retrospective exercise in order to be able to report the contractor v vacant staff positions costs - this is complex as contractor costs have been coded to date with a focus on the projects and activities they cover, rather than simplistically against the staff costs replaced.”

The council has been plagued with a high staff turnover for a number of years with then chief executive Suzette van Aswegen infamously saying working for council was “not for sissies” in 2020.

Personnel costs in the financial report listed a favourable $650,000 variance that meant either actual revenue is greater than budget or it was less than budget.

“The favourable variance is offset by increased costs over budget in consultancy and contractors, specifically in asset management, water, community facilities, building inspectorate and roading,” the report says.

Contractor/consultancy costs mentioned in the financial report include:

Inspectorate - contractors - over budget by $293,058 due to not budgeting for an external building manager and assurance contractor.

Water - contractors - over budget by $136,004 as a result of additional resource for programme management, water safety plans and specialist engineering advice on contracts.

Community facilities - contractors - over budget by $324,955 due to providing external resource to cover staff vacancies.

Roading business unit - contractors - over budget by $197,316 due to providing external resource to cover staff vacancies.

Information and engagement - under budget by $126,526 because of vacant positions but IT support has a $124,000 unfavourable variance through "consultancy costs" that have been incurred for an external staffing resource to cover the IT manager position.

The financial report says that council's overall performance “to date” is showing an operating deficit of $2.773m compared to the forecasted deficit of $2.508m which the report said was mainly due to:

Decreased revenue received from financial contributions, and Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) subsidies.

Increased expenditure in emergency reinstatement of roads, as well as consultancy and contracting for staff vacancies and three waters reform projects.

“Financial contributions are under budget by $986,698. These are dependent on developer activity and the conditions of their consents,” the report says.

“Whilst some may be received prior to year end, this variance is forecast to remain, and the forecasted full year contributions have been reduced from the budgeted amount to reflect this ($1,483,000 forecasted against $2,112,000 budgeted).

“The shortfall of Waka Kotahi (NZTA) subsidies of $808,819 is a timing issue with claims not up to date. Staff are working with Waka Kotahi and assistance from other councils to work through the claims process and catch up.

“The roading emergency works of $1,567,310, previously approved by council, will be a permanent variance as well as costs relating to vandalism.”

Council has received no income for timber sales from harvesting of forestry plantations with $348,963 budgeted for the year to date due to the log prices halting all. This income variance with no log sales is expected to continue until at least March when some sort of recovery in the prices may have occurred.

Fees from commercial waste disposal of $227,976 were unbudgeted. This is the result of a change in contract where previously the waste contractor collected on council’s behalf and they were netted off the monthly operational management fees to council now being responsible for invoicing and collecting waste disposal fees from commercial users.