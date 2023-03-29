Temperatures dip for South Canterbury but not yet coldest of the year

Snowcaps can be seen from Caroline Bay on a cold Wednesday morning.

Although temperatures across South Canterbury did not reach the coldest of the year so far on Wednesday, it got pretty close.

Timaru Airport recorded 4.9 degree Celsius at 3am, Twizel reached negative 0.7C at 6am, Takapō/Tekapo recorded -1.3C at 7am and Pukaki Airport -0.7C at 6am. Aoraki/Mt Cook’s weather station was down.

On Tuesday, Timaru’s temperature was forecast to drop to 3C, Twizel will drop to -2C and Aoraki/Mt Cook Village is forecast to drop to -3C.

MetService had said temperatures forecast on Tuesday would have been the coldest so far for the year for places in South Canterbury.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury forecast to record coldest temperatures of the year

* Wellington region continues its hot run

* Weather: Big chill sweeps the country, temperatures drop as low as -6.4C



MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said the cold front passing over the South Island passed over South Canterbury on Tuesday and the cold southerlies behind it were the reason for the cold temperatures.

“It will be cold for another few days. Overnight tonight and overnight tomorrow, the temperatures will be in the single digits for the South Canterbury region.

“As we go into the weekend the temperatures will start to warm up. Temperatures will reach 17-19C.”

Owen said the reason for the warmer temperatures was thanks to the cold southerlies pulling off to the east and a new weather system coming in from the west.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A double rainbow can be seen at Bay Hill in Timaru on Wednesday morning.

The weather for Timaru for Wednesday is showers, possibly heavy this morning, easing in the evening and southerlies.

A maximum temperature of 12C is forecast and a low temperature of 5C. As of 11am, the temperature was 8.2C.

Mt Cook’s Wednesday will be partly cloudy with morning frost and southerlies. A maximum temperature of 6C is forecast for the day with a low temperature of -2C.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to take extra care on State Highway 8 between Tekapo to Fairlie due to snow.