Popular South Canterbury swap meet moves to new spot again

The 39th annual swap meet run by the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club will be held at Levels Raceway for the first time on Saturday.

A South Canterbury spot usually home to racing vehicles, will see a range of car parts and other items as an annual bargain hunters' paradise moves locations.

The South Canterbury Vintage Car Club’s annual swap meet will be held at Levels Motor Raceway on Saturday, with more than 300 site holders expected, the car club’s swap meet committee chairperson Colin Johnstone said.

The 39th time the event has been held, it shifted from its long-time spot at the Winchester Showgrounds to be held for the first time in two years at the Ōrari Racecourse in September.

It is estimated thousands turn up each year to the swap meet, to nab a bargain from stalls selling a variety of wares including car parts, jewellery, clothing, books, home baking, plants, confectionery and toy car collectables. Coffee and food carts are also there.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury Car Club looking for opportunities at Levels Raceway

* Horses gallop at Phar Lap Raceway in the final winter racing day for year

* Not just a swap meet but a social event in South Canterbury



Johnstone said with the Ōrari site unavailable this year, the club was “very grateful’’ to the raceway for accommodating the event.

“They are another car club and a lot of their members are our members,’’ Johnstone said.

He said there would be a lot of advantages to holding the swap meet at Levels, including the fact the stalls would be on the edge of the tarseal walkways at the raceway.

Being close to Timaru was also a bonus, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alistair Day, left, and Barry Smith are looking forward to the new venue at Levels Motor Raceway for the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club’s swap meet on Saturday.

“It will be a much better venue to walk around,’’ he said, adding there would be no parking or traffic issues at Levels either.

The swap meet is well-known around vintage car circles, with other clubs’ members usually in attendance.

“The event is known New Zealand-wide, and we used to get buses coming down from the North Island to be at it.

“It draws people from all over the country.’’

There was “in excess’’ of 300 sites booked, he said.

“That’s a very good number, and we’ve still got a few days to go.’’

The swap meet allows for up to 350 stalls.

The event is the club’s major fundraiser for the year, with between 70 and 80 of its 310 members helping out on the day, he said.

The swap meet opens at 8am and is $5 per adult, and children are free but most be accompanied by an adult.