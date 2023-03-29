Timaru's Queen Bee Laundry opens multipurpose laundromat in Fairlie

Timaru's Queen Bee Laundry has opened a multipurpose laundromat in Fairlie. (The timings have been changed to 7am to 8am Monday to Friday)

Fairlie’s new and only laundromat opened its doors on Friday and its owner says it's been a very busy first week.

“It's a one-stop shop to do your laundry, shower and there’s also a toilet, and it has a Kiwiana vibe to it and I hope it turns out to be something people keep coming back to,” Queen Bee Laundry owner Chris O’Sullivan said.

“It seemed like a practical step as it's the only laundromat for the town, and I've always been interested in opening a laundromat.

“I never got the right opportunity to do it or the timing was never right but when the opportunity arose in Fairlie, I took it and opened something I have always wanted to open.”

Chris O'Sullivan/Supplied All earnings from week one of the laundromat being open with go to New Zealand Red Cross to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

O’Sullivan said the laundromat was a great opportunity as it would serve not just Fairlie residents but tourists passing by as well.

He said the laundromat has been “very busy” since it opened its doors on Friday, and added that all earnings from this week will go to New Zealand Red Cross to help those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We wanted to do good by the others, and we know the people up north have suffered because of the cyclone. It was the right thing to do.”

After a rocky couple of years for the business with Covid-19, the business’s Washdyke site suffering extensive damage in a fire in June last year and the business left about $25,000 out of pocket due to the Timaru’s discoloured water woes in late 2021, O’Sullivan said the laundromat is a good add-on to the business.

Chris O'Sullivan/Supplied Chris O’Sullivan said he wants the laundromat to be a place where people can feel relaxed and have a break.

“Its positive step in the right direction for us,” he said.

“The business in Washdyke since the fire has been going really well. The staff have been the key in keeping the business running.

“We’ve picked up a large volume of work since the fire, and we have new gear arriving in two months, and we should be running at full speed in mid-June.”

The laundromat has eight washing machines with three more expected to be installed in two weeks time.

“I want it to be more than just a laundromat in town. I want it to be a place where people can feel relaxed and have a break.”

The laundromat on 3, Regent St is open from 7am to 8pm every day.